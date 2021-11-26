Chinese media hails Interpol appointment, dismisses international concern over ‘Fox Hunt operation’





Beijing-backed media celebrated the appointment of a senior Chinese public security official to the Interpol executive committee, despite widespread international concerns over China’s possible abuse of the global police organization. Hu Binchen, a Deputy General Manager at the Ministry of Public Security of China, will join the General Assembly session later this month after Beijing launched a strong campaign for him to join the executive committee. He will serve alongside Praveen Sinha for the next three years as Delegate for Asia. Lawmakers from 20 countries strongly opposed Hus’s appointment over allegations that he was directly involved in Operation Fox Hunting, through which Beijing hunts dissidents abroad and forces them to return to China. A letter from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China (IPAC) claimed that Hus’s appointment would give China influence over a major international organization and enable these efforts, South China Morning Post reported. China SAY US SHOULD NOT HAVE ILLUSION WHEN WORDS ABOUT TAIWAN “The government of the People’s Republic of China has repeatedly abused the red notice of Interpol to persecute dissidents in exile,” the letter, which has 50 signatories, said. By electing Hu Binchen to the executive committee, the general assembly would give it a green light [Chinese] “The government will continue to misuse Interpol and put tens of thousands of Hong Kong dissidents, Uighurs, Tibetans, Taiwanese and Chinese living abroad at even greater risk.” “red notice“is an alarm system used by Interpol to track down and prosecute international criminals, pending extradition, extradition or similar action. Notifications identify the person and provide information about the alleged crime. EXPERTS SAY US Vulnerable to KINZ ELECTROMAGNETIC ATTACK The Chinese state-backed news newspaper, The Global Times, welcomed Hus’s appointment “despite slander and malicious obstruction” by lawmakers and “so-called human rights activists”. The Times insisted Operation: Fox Hunt is a legitimate “anti-corruption campaign” to track down Chinese citizens suspected of economic crimes fleeing overseas. CHINA, RUSSIA STRENGTHENS US RELATIONS WITH INCREASING TENSION Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang called on critics to keep Interpol “free from political disruption or other factors”. He claimed the appointment was a “concrete” step towards supporting the fight against terrorism and “cross-border crime”. U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE, joined the chorus of criticism against Hu in a statement published Tuesday before the vote. Sasse called on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to “address the harmful influence of the Chinese Communist Party on Interpol.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “The election of a PRC security officer to the Interpol Executive Committee would pose a major threat to the integrity of the organizations and threaten to turn legitimate intergovernmental law enforcement cooperation into another means of transnational CCP repression,” Sasse wrote. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/chinese-media-interpol-appointment-concern-operation-fox-hunt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos