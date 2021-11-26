Biden announces air travel restrictions in 8 countries in response to Omicron COVID variant

U.S. President Joe Biden announced travel restrictions on flights from South Africa and seven other countries, starting Monday.

Biden made the announcement on Friday after consulting with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his chief medical adviser. The other seven countries are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Biden took action after the World Health Organization recognized the type as a disturbing variant and called it omicron.

In his announcement, Biden said there were two important messages for Americans: For those who are fully vaccinated, get a booster vaccine once you are eligible. And for those who have not yet been fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today.

The US president also called on countries to donate vaccines.

The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than any other country combined. It is time for other countries to match America’s speed and generosity, he said in a statement Friday.

In South Africa, scientists were trying to determine how quickly the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus could spread and whether it was resistant to vaccines. The new type prompted Britain to reinstate flight bans in six South African countries, which could deal another severe blow to their economies.

Amid the current increase in coronavirus cases in South Africa, several mutations of the new variant previously called B.1.1.529 have been discovered. The variant has also appeared in Botswana and Hong Kong.

The omicron variant raised concerns that it could compete with the dominant delta variant earlier and cause another wave of pandemic.

Dr. Michelle Groome of the South African National Institute on Communicable Diseases said: “There is potential that this could be more contagious and … there is a potential immune escape, but we do not know yet. We are busy committing some Of course, we can take a look at how this new variant reacts to both the serum of people who have been previously infected and vaccinated, which will give us a better idea of ​​possible immune escape. .





Travel restrictions

Uncertainty prompted further travel restrictions.

Britain added six African countries to its so-called red list on Friday, seeking quarantine for incoming passengers and a temporary ban on flights.

European Union countries have agreed to suspend travel from South Africa following the discovery of the variant, the EU presidency said on Friday.

Reuters reported that a committee of health experts from all 27 EU countries “agreed on the need to activate the emergency holiday and impose temporary restrictions on all EU travel from South Africa”, said the Slovenian EU presidency. on Twitter.

The restrictions will apply in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter.

The South African government has called for hasty decisions and raised concerns about the impact on business.

The director of the South African Tourism Association, David Frost, said the effects would be devastating for the sector.

“We left the red list in October and it was very necessary. We have been closed for more than 18 months,” Frost said. “You know, the industry is really on its knees. The impact of that is absolutely terrible for living, for families.

The groom also questioned the effectiveness of such restrictions.

“We have not been able to contain the spread of the original virus initially and all subsequent variants have spread globally,” she said. “I think there is a limited value in terms of these restrictions.

Approximately 35 percent of South Africa’s adult population is vaccinated, a figure much lower than the target of 70 percent.





Low vaccination rate

The figures are even lower in most of the continent.

Experts have warned that vaccine inequality would create a breeding ground for the virus mutation.

Astrid Haas, an independent urban economist in Kampala, Uganda, said: “In Europe now and in North America in particular, they are talking about booster vaccines and third-party vaccines, as we now know from the WHO that less than 10 % African countries will even meet their vaccine target for this year, a very sad manifestation of global vaccine inequality.

In the absence of vaccinations, blockages may be on the horizon. Such measures have already taken a tough economic toll across South Africa.

Haas said the ban on retail and other services has made it difficult for many people to survive.

“Especially in relation to the urban poor is that a lot of income is used to buy food, or a large part of the income is used to buy food, and when they are not able to make money, then it also affects food security, Haas said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is convening the country council for the coronavirus this weekend in response to the new variant.

The government says it will announce any new measures in the coming days.