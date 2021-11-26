International
Biden announces air travel restrictions in 8 countries in response to Omicron COVID variant
U.S. President Joe Biden announced travel restrictions on flights from South Africa and seven other countries, starting Monday.
Biden made the announcement on Friday after consulting with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his chief medical adviser. The other seven countries are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
Biden took action after the World Health Organization recognized the type as a disturbing variant and called it omicron.
In his announcement, Biden said there were two important messages for Americans: For those who are fully vaccinated, get a booster vaccine once you are eligible. And for those who have not yet been fully vaccinated: get vaccinated today.
The US president also called on countries to donate vaccines.
The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than any other country combined. It is time for other countries to match America’s speed and generosity, he said in a statement Friday.
SEE: Explanator of COVID mutation
South African foot
In South Africa, scientists were trying to determine how quickly the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus could spread and whether it was resistant to vaccines. The new type prompted Britain to reinstate flight bans in six South African countries, which could deal another severe blow to their economies.
Amid the current increase in coronavirus cases in South Africa, several mutations of the new variant previously called B.1.1.529 have been discovered. The variant has also appeared in Botswana and Hong Kong.
The omicron variant raised concerns that it could compete with the dominant delta variant earlier and cause another wave of pandemic.
Dr. Michelle Groome of the South African National Institute on Communicable Diseases said: “There is potential that this could be more contagious and … there is a potential immune escape, but we do not know yet. We are busy committing some Of course, we can take a look at how this new variant reacts to both the serum of people who have been previously infected and vaccinated, which will give us a better idea of possible immune escape. .
Travel restrictions
Uncertainty prompted further travel restrictions.
Britain added six African countries to its so-called red list on Friday, seeking quarantine for incoming passengers and a temporary ban on flights.
European Union countries have agreed to suspend travel from South Africa following the discovery of the variant, the EU presidency said on Friday.
Reuters reported that a committee of health experts from all 27 EU countries “agreed on the need to activate the emergency holiday and impose temporary restrictions on all EU travel from South Africa”, said the Slovenian EU presidency. on Twitter.
The restrictions will apply in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter.
The South African government has called for hasty decisions and raised concerns about the impact on business.
The director of the South African Tourism Association, David Frost, said the effects would be devastating for the sector.
“We left the red list in October and it was very necessary. We have been closed for more than 18 months,” Frost said. “You know, the industry is really on its knees. The impact of that is absolutely terrible for living, for families.
The groom also questioned the effectiveness of such restrictions.
“We have not been able to contain the spread of the original virus initially and all subsequent variants have spread globally,” she said. “I think there is a limited value in terms of these restrictions.
Approximately 35 percent of South Africa’s adult population is vaccinated, a figure much lower than the target of 70 percent.
Low vaccination rate
The figures are even lower in most of the continent.
Experts have warned that vaccine inequality would create a breeding ground for the virus mutation.
Astrid Haas, an independent urban economist in Kampala, Uganda, said: “In Europe now and in North America in particular, they are talking about booster vaccines and third-party vaccines, as we now know from the WHO that less than 10 % African countries will even meet their vaccine target for this year, a very sad manifestation of global vaccine inequality.
In the absence of vaccinations, blockages may be on the horizon. Such measures have already taken a tough economic toll across South Africa.
Haas said the ban on retail and other services has made it difficult for many people to survive.
“Especially in relation to the urban poor is that a lot of income is used to buy food, or a large part of the income is used to buy food, and when they are not able to make money, then it also affects food security, Haas said.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is convening the country council for the coronavirus this weekend in response to the new variant.
The government says it will announce any new measures in the coming days.
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/new-covid-19-variant-detected-in-south-africa/6329056.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]