Out and About at WRAL.com

Wake County Restaurant News

Thanks to a tip from Kenan Barnes we learned this The first hoagies is coming to North Hills (141 Park in North Hills St.) in the old site of Crepe Traditions. This will be their first location in North Carolina. There is still no word on an open date.

Some more details to share with you in continuation of what we originally shared last week that included the former Edwards Mill Bar & Grill spot in Olde Raleigh. Thanks to reader Paul Hetzel, we learned that that site will become the youngest member of Urban Food Group family (think Chow, Vivace and Coquette here at Raleigh) and it will be a concept called Foundry. Thanks again to Nikki Cleveland for the initial attention on this development. No word on the type of cuisine nor an open date. Stay tuned.

And downtown Raleigh, (former) delicious food announced this week that starting Wednesday, December 1st, they will begin the morning service. Stop in the morning for hot coffee, egg sandos, pastries, groceries and more. Their schedule will be Wednesday morning to Friday from 08:00 to 11:00 and lunch from 11:00 to 16:00; Saturday morning 08: 00-16: 00 and lunch 11: 00-16: 00; and Sunday breakfast and lunch 10:00 to 14:30

News Restaurant Durham, Orange & Chatham

RalToday shared the news of the expansion that Raleighs Five star restaurant (301 N. West St. downtown) will open a location in Durham. A key element of Raleigh for more than 21 years, they will open at the American Tobacco Campus in the spring, the site of the former Cuban Revolution.

Last week we told you about opening Fullsteam at Boxyard RTP, but now you can find almost all open, including Bulkogis (KBBQ and Korean combined cuisine), Carrburritos (Mexican taqueria; original location in Carrboro), RTP Uncorked (a destination for wine enthusiasts) and Meat & Graze (experiences with cheese and delicious shrimp).

Also in Durham, WRALs Sarah Krueger shared the news that Coffee by plane is now open to its permanent location on Mangum Road (810 N. Mangum St.). They are serving coffee as well as cozy modern dinner style food and grandmothers favorite pastries.

At Chapel Hill, the long-awaited Flying Biscuit Cafe at University Place noted on their Facebook page last week that they will open next month which means December. Follow their Facebook page for the pending announcement.

Also in Chapel Hill, Ravi Jeyaraman shared the news that the newest location of the Triangles Lime & Limon Indian Grill & Bar will have their soft opening starting Monday, November 29th. Lime & Lemon is located in Raleigh as well as Durham. They are at the location of the former Fusion Fish (and formerly, One) in Meadowmont.

And one last note from Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership shared the news that Kitchen Natural Roots will open at 133 West Franklin St. (Carolina Square) in December. Roots Natural Kitchen is a quick casual restaurant serving salads and cereal bowls that taste great, natural and affordable. All children 12 years and under eat for free throughout the day with the purchase of an adult meal. This will be their first location in North Carolina.

Closures

And a place where my kids spent a good chunk of their inheritance announced that they would close in effect on November 30th. Chick-fil-A at Place University in Chapel Hill made the announcement brought to my attention by WCHL & Chapelboro. A special thank you to owner / operator Sammy Culberson (who now operates the Chapel Hill location in Carraway Village) for all his kindness to my children over the years!

Food trucks

Are you looking to find your favorite food truck (or are you chasing them and just don’t want to accept it)? We understand. Find them at Street Food Finder here.

Events

Join Triangle pop-up for small businesses on Saturday this Saturday, November 27 at Transfer Co. Food Hall and buy from a highly curated selection of accessories, clothing, household goods, custom gifts and more from local artists and manufacturers. Transfer Co. is home to nine restaurants as well as Burial Brewing!

Come try a wide range of cuisine and enjoy a day shopping by some of the best local artists around Raleigh. This market will be set up for safe social distancing and will be developed entirely outdoors! Enjoy live music in the yard while eating, drinking and shopping at Transfer Company!

Food Bank Corner

Double your impact with your holiday donation at Central and East Carolina Food Bank! Due to the ongoing economic effects of the pandemic, and the rising cost of food, many of our neighbors are facing hardship this year. They have difficulty coping with living and vacations will only add to the reduction as heat bills rise and children miss school meals during the holidays. Fortunately, there is now a chance to make double the difference for families facing hunger this year. Compassionate friends are matching all donations of up to $ 600,000 to help our neighbors have a happy and prosperous holiday. Your gift today can provide twice as much food for families in our community.

Sean Lennard, a native of Raleigh, has been around the Triangle food scene for a long time, but professionally since 2002 with Triangle food blog, formerly known as Friday Food Fun Facts, in 2008. Here you can find his blog. And you do not have to wait until Friday for updates as you can follow Sean all week Facebook AND Tweet.