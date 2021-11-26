



The mayor of Abbotsford, BC, says now that the city has weathered Wednesday storm, he will focus on reinforcing dams and sandbags in front of two other atmospheric rivers. Henry Brown said the region is expected to have between 90 and 120 millimeters of rain on Saturday and Sunday, with an additional 50 to 100 millimeters of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Cumulatively, this is more water in total than the initial event, albeit for a longer period of time,” Brown said, referring to a devastating storm that led to flooding in the region earlier this month. Repairs to the main part of the dam have been completed and work is underway to add more height to a large stretch of the structure. “We know the storm is coming,” Brown said. “At this point, we are as ready as we can.” The story goes down the ad A flood warning remains in effect for the Sumas River, including Prairin Sumas and the surrounding area, as officials continue to closely monitor water levels.















Thursday rains had an impact on the city’s critical Barrowton pumping station ability to reduce current flood levels in the area, but there was no known water rise in Prairin Sumas. Trends The WHO designates the new version of COVID-19 Omicron as a disturbing variant

Canada approves travel restrictions for South Africa in light of new COVID-19 variant Brown said while they are heading in a positive direction, it will still be weeks before the still flooded water in the eastern part of the prairie is cleared. Read more: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the BC flood zone on Friday We’ve never used those full tilt pumps for so long, so the crossed fingers they will hold, Brown said. The story goes down the ad Brown said he does not expect a change in evacuation orders before mid-next week. The Canadian Armed Forces have completed the collection of sandbags in the Clayburn village area, while sediment removal continues in Prerin Matsqui. Parts of the south coast of BC, including the lower continent, the sea in the sky, the sun shore, Howe Sound, the mountains of the north coast, are under flood observation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Abbotsford during a visit to BC on Friday. He is expected to visit the flood zone and meet with UN Secretary of Homeland Security Mike Farnworth, Brown, Sumas First Nation Chief, Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Nation Chief Alice McKay, members of the Armed Forces Canadians, first responders and volunteers. Trudeau will later meet with Prime Minister John Horgan in Victoria and hold a media availability at 5:30 p.m. – with files by Andrea Macpherson and Elizabeth McSheffrey © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

