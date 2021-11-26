Vaccine stocks gain out of fear of the Covid-19 variant – Top International News





American markets crash after others U.S. stocks plummeted at the opening after a Thanksgiving holiday. Sales spread from global markets with fears that a new variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa could halt the economic recovery. Shelter assets increased. Gold rose, you Japanese rose as the dollar weakened. Stoxx Europe is down 2.94%

Dow Jones is down 2.45%

NASDAQ is down 1.45 Singapore restricts travel from seven African countries The Singapore government on Friday imposed travel restrictions on seven African countries following reports by new Covid-19 variant forces to take immediate action. The Ministry of Health said people who have been to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore from 27 November. Permanent residents and Singaporeans returning to the country will be allowed to enter but will have to perform a 10-day quarantine. The Prime Minister of Japan urges companies to increase wages by 3% or more Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that companies whose revenues have reached pre-pandemic levels should raise wages by 3% or more to achieve a wealth growth and distribution chain. The world’s third largest economy is experiencing an uneven recovery between key sectors and the new step is expected to help small businesses pass on raw material, energy and labor costs to customers. BlackRock will reimburse Hong Kong and Singapore employees for quarantine BlackRock on Friday offered some of its employees a refund of 50% of hotel quarantine costs up to $ 2,000. Reimbursement is applicable to permanent employees in Hong Kong and Singapore who are vice presidents and below and have more than 12 months of continuous service. JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are offering employees about $ 5,000 to pay quarantine costs. China is urging Didi to leave the US market Media reports say Chinese regulators have asked the board of Didi Globals to draw up a plan to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange in the US amid concerns about sensitive data leaks. If the reports are true, this will be a forced removal from the list and the action will have a severe impact on the firm. Proposals under consideration are direct privatization or a secondary listing in Hong Kong. Gaining vaccine stocks for fear of the Covid-19 variant Covid-19-related vaccines and other health supplies benefited on Friday over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa. Stocks are good like Vir Biotechnology (+ 17%, NASDAQ), Pfizer (+ 7%, NYSE), BioNTech SE (+ 20%, NASDAQ), Moderna (+ 27%, NASDAQ), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (+ 6.7%, NASDAQ), Novavax (+ 10.6%, NASDAQ) and others climbed higher. Currently, US markets are down more than 2%. (Values ​​are according to data available at STI 21:45. US markets are not closed and there will be changes.) Topic unlock actions are getting a huge success in the US Similar to the Indian market, stocks in the US related to economic reopening have been crushed due to concerns of the new Covid variant. American Cinema Chain- AMC Entertainment (-6%), Airlines Shares- Delta Airlines (-12%), United Airlines (-13%), American Airlines (-12.5%), Cruise Operator-Carnival Corporation (-13%), Royal Caribbean (-12%), hotel stocks- Hyatt (-9%), Marriot (-10%), Hilton (-10.5%) decreased. On the other hand, video game publisher Take-Two (+ 4%), Zoom Video Communications (+ 7.5%), fitness company Peloton (+ 5%) won well.

