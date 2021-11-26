Rescue crews find a survivor after a coal mine in Siberia exploded, but many are suspected to be deadExBulletin







change subtitles Sergei Gavrilenko / AP

Sergei Gavrilenko / AP MOSCOW (AP) Russian authorities on Friday released the names of 51 people allegedly dead after a devastating methane explosion at a coal mine in Siberia, believed to be the deadliest since 2010. The list of 46 miners and five rescuers was published online by the government of the Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, where the mine is located. Authorities had initially reported 52 possible victims, but search teams on Friday found a survivor in what officials describe as a “miracle”. A total of 285 miners were at the Listvyazhnaya mine at the time of Thursday morning’s explosion, which quickly filled the mine with toxic fumes. A total of 239 people were rescued shortly after the blast and more than 60 sought medical help for a range of injuries. Officials on Thursday confirmed 14 victims, 11 miners and three rescuers who lost their lives while searching for others trapped in a remote section of the mine. Rescue crews were forced to stop for several hours in their search due to an accumulation of methane gas and carbon monoxide. Savior Alexander Zakovryashin was pulled from the rubble on Friday morning, still conscious. He was hospitalized with moderate carbon monoxide poisoning, according to emergency officials. “I can consider it a miracle,” said acting Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Chuprian. Kemerovo Governor Sergei Tsivilyov admitted Friday morning that finding other survivors was highly impossible. This was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region. In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions at a coal mine in the far north of Russia. Following the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them potentially unsafe. Media reports say the Listvyazhnaya mine was not among them, however in 2004 a methane explosion at the mine killed 13 people. Russian independent news site Medusa reported that this year authorities suspended work on several sections of the mine nine times and fined the mine more than 4 million rubles (approximately $ 53,000) for security breaches. Law enforcement officials also said Friday that the miners had complained about the high level of methane in the mine. Regional officials have declared three days of mourning as Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into possible security breaches. The mine director and two senior executives were stopped. A separate criminal investigation was launched Friday into allegations that state officials who inspected the mine earlier this month were negligent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/26/1059340560/russia-siberia-coal-mine-explosion-rescuers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos