Ukrainian police expose an international gang of phone hackers





Adam Bannister 26 November 2021

The Phoenix group was stopped after seizing computer equipment and stolen equipment Ukrainian police say they have ended the activities of an international phone hacking team after seizing incriminating evidence in a series of raids. Called Phoenix, the cybercrime group is accused of using phishing schemes to hack into the targets of mobile devices, which then enabled them to collect bank credentials and withdraw funds from victims’ financial accounts. Ukrainian law enforcement seized computer equipment, hacking tools and stolen mobile phones that were being prepared for resale after being raided at five addresses, including offices, as well as telephone shops and suspects’ homes based in Kiev, and Kharkiv. Several press reports have said that five Ukrainian members of the Phoenixs, all of whom have a higher technical education, have been arrested. However, a Ukrainian language Press release published by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on Wednesday (November 24) did not explicitly mention the arrests. We have approached SSU in the hope of clarifying this point. Ukrainian authorities confiscated computer equipment during a series of raids Evil activities The victims were tricked into revealing phone account login credentials on websites allegedly operated by mobile device makers such as Apple and Samsung. The attackers were then able to remotely access their mobile devices and sell the personal data then collected to third parties. RECOMMENDED Cyber ​​attack study: UK residents receive more spyware to track partner movements They also sold unauthorized access to victims’ cell phone accounts for an average fee of $ 200, SSU said. Cybercriminals targeted several hundred victims over a period of more than two years, authorities added. Previous cybercrime scalp The seizures represent the latest in a string of recent cybercrime successes for Ukrainian police, sometimes with the support of overseas and international law enforcement agencies. For example, in October SSU interrupted a powerful botnet as well as a group that left tens of millions of US dollars for cybercriminals. Read more of the latest cybercrime news from around the world And in September they arrested two individuals for a series of attacks against major industrial groups in Europe and North America, in an operation coordinated by Europol, with additional support from Interpol, the FBI and French law enforcement. Ukrainian police also played a role in an operation seen by US authorities seizes $ 6.1 million earlier this month in connection with a ransomware campaign whose victims included IT giant Kaseya in July. YOU CAN ALSO LIKE it Iranian hackers charged with cybercrime in connection with attempts to influence 2020 US presidential election

