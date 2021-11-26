Covid delta outbreak 19: Government defends its preparation after critical report

Spread of Covid 19 Delta: There were 173 new cases in the community today. Video NZ Herald

The government’s readiness for Delta is being questioned following an expert report highlighting some issues where the response to the blast was apparently short-lived.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson defended the answer yesterday, saying it would never be 100 percent perfect and the results – where Delta spread “slowed down” – speak for themselves.

A report and a letter from Sir Brian Roche’s continuous improvement team were unveiled yesterday after the government released hundreds of official documents covering the response to the Delta eruption by the end of October.

Roche’s September 13 letter to Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins noted several aspects of the response that required urgent attention, including increased testing and contact tracking capacity, and “very poor level of preparedness of hospitals “.

He also described aspects of the response that had not been there until the beginning, including the lack of sufficient engagement with Mori and Pacific providers, and the limited testing capacity that could have ended “compromising early blast control”.

“Lack of prioritization means that priority workers and key areas of concern were not urgently processed.”

His report was also a warning for the reopening of borders, saying there should be at least 90 per cent vaccination coverage across the acceptable population and a closure of the Morin gap.

“Security is also needed that a phased reopening identifies, supports and protects the vulnerable,” the report said.

“There have been examples that this is not the case for some parts of the community during the current outbreak. Addressing this will be critical to minimizing issues of inequality within the community.”

The spread spread throughout Auckland as the virus, around the time of Roche’s letter, spread to marginalized communities.

Related Articles

Three weeks later, public health advice was that the risk in Auckland had increased from “average” to “high”.

“There is a steady and accelerated transmission in Auckland,” a public health advice memo said on Oct. 14, noting that the blast – formerly concentrated in South Auckland – was now more widespread.

“It is affecting more ethnic groups with more exposure events per day and more exposures taking place outside the home and essential workplaces.

“There is an opportunity for undiscovered community broadcasting across Auckland.”

Sir Brian Roche told the government in September that there were a number of areas in its Delta response that required urgent attention. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Memo noted that a return to level 4 may not have the desired effect due to the effect it would have on the well-being of the Aucklanders and there was no guarantee that it would work because it relied on social compatibility.

He also recommended mandatory vaccinations for essential workers crossing the Auckland border, which the government rejected as impractical.

Four days later, on October 18, a review of alarm level settings warned that the Auckland eruption was “now in danger of becoming uncontrollable.”

The increase in the number of unrelated cases, the review said, was partly due to “the smaller existence of the source of infection as the Auckland Regional Public Health Service moves to a more consistent case investigation model as the number of cases increases”.

Whanau Ora Community Clinic Testing Center. The government has been repeatedly told to secure the resources of Mori health care providers to engage their communities. Photo / Michael Craig

It had by then become the bulk of the active cases in the outbreak – a predictable scenario given the gap in vaccination coverage.

Throughout the year, Mori health care providers had sought resources and autonomy to reach and vaccinate their communities.

Roche also called for this in his letter and a month later, the government announced $ 120 million to increase Mori vaccination rates.

Roche has previously urged the Government to make wider use of various testing methods, as well as to strengthen contact tracking capacity – and it did so again in its report.

“This has been the subject of repeated recommendations from our reports and should be addressed as a priority.

“In addition, ongoing issues with innovation around testing and improving electronic contact tracking need to be addressed. Rapid antigen testing is a critical prerequisite that we can not afford the delays in its introduction that have been experienced with saliva testing.”

Just Thursday – two months after Roche’s letter – the government revealed that rapid antigen testing will soon be available in pharmacies and more businesses.

Roche was also critical of how poorly the hospitals were prepared for Delta.

“The chief executives and chairmen of the DHB have recently written to the Minister of Health that they do not have confidence in the level of preparedness planning,” the report said.

“The current proliferation has revealed the very poor level of hospital readiness for Delta. Auckland, which has a large health system prepared for Covid-19 compared to the rest of New Zealand, has essentially expanded in capacity. “

Roche reiterated his concern that the response was reactive and unprepared in anticipation of the worst.

“The current operating model is failing and will fail in the even more complex operating environment after reopening,” the report said.

“We are aware that even the most conservative scenario after reopening will inevitably involve the virus, in one form or another, entering the community for periods of time, or even forever.

“Such a scenario may have been seen before as alarming, but it is inevitable, in our view, based on what we observe from the most recent explosion along with the international experience.”

Hipkins welcomed Roche’s report, saying he had helped inform the government of improvements to the response since September.

But National Covid’s spokesman Chris Bishop said: “This supports everything that National and I have been saying for months. We had no plans for Delta.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the government’s response has been strengthened after receiving many of the urgent recommendations in the Roche report. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The documents also revealed advice to the Cabinet that Auckland could have come out of the level 4 blockade five days earlier than.

At the Cabinet conference on September 12, he said case numbers appeared to have peaked two weeks ago, adding that there was potential for the rest of the country to move to alarm level 1 at a later date.

However, the cabinet decided to postpone Auckland’s move to level 3 until September 22 and left the rest of the country at level 2 in case the virus was transported out of Auckland – which happened first in Waikato, Northland and Christchurch, and then in many parts of the North Island.