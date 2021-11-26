Marie de France International College closes primary school after COVID-19 explosion – Montreal





Marie de France International College has closed its doors for the week. Elementary school students were sent home on Tuesday following a COVID-19 outbreak as cases continue to rise across the province. “The whole primary school was closed until Tuesday because there were too many cases in many classes, so they closed the whole school,” said parent Lara Berguglia. Her daughter Elisa Germain has been doing school online in her bedroom ever since. The third grader says she would be better off in class. “We can see our friends. We can play outside with someone and we are in class, not at home, ”she said when asked what she prefers to attend school in person. Marie de France International College rejected Global News interview request. The story goes down the ad Read more: COVID-19 Quebec reports more than 1,000 new cases for the first time since May According to the parents, it is the first time that the primary school should be closed during the whole pandemic. However, Tania Raggo, whose girls are in kindergarten and in third grade, told Global that it is difficult for girls. “It’s a challenge,” she said, “but at the same time, I know it ‘s temporary. I know it is for the sake of the content of something that can be made greater. So we’re trying to be as busy as I can with it, for sure. “ A letter from public health recommends that students be tested for COVID-19. All three girls were tested and all tested negative. Berguglia thinks testing should be mandatory. “Just do the testing of everyone so that everyone, you know, everyone is aware and more confident,” she said. Read more: Supply chain problems hit Black Friday deals as buyers demand sales Now that children five to 11 years old have the right to be vaccinated, mothers say their daughters are ready. “They are both very excited, really looking forward to it. We are looking forward to it. That’s what we can do to help, “Raggo said. The story goes down the ad Raggo and her husband, who is a nurse, are taking their five- and eight-year-old daughters to be vaccinated on Monday, while Germain is booked for later in the week. “I hope that if children are vaccinated, there will be less school closures, class closures, because that is what we do not like. “This is what they do not like,” said Berguglia. She hopes it is the first and last time her daughter is required to learn online and that vaccinating children will help turn the pandemic site. View link » <br />

Similar news © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8405200/college-international-marie-de-france-elementary-school-closed-covid-outbreak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos