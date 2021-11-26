Foreign nationals rush to leave Ethiopia as the war intensifies

As fighting in Ethiopia’s civil war draws nearer to the capital Addis Ababa, foreign nationals are trying to leave the country as soon as possible. FRANCE 24 spoke to a French immigrant about the sudden shock of leaving.

The big symbol of danger and the clear warning on the website of the French embassy in Ethiopia say it all: In light of the situation in Ethiopia, French citizens are formally required to leave the country without delay.

Paris fears for the safety of more than 1,000 French people living in Ethiopia as the conflict between government forces and the Tigray-Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) draws ever closer to Addis Ababa.

France has been urging its citizens since November 23 to leave Ethiopia without delay; The French Foreign Ministry has booked and paid for seats on flights to Paris by the end of the week.

The UK has also asked its citizens to leave: I am urging all British nationals, regardless of their circumstances, to leave immediately while commercial flights are ready and Addis Ababa Bole International Airport remains open, said in a statement on 24 November UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford. UN staff have also been strongly advised to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible.

Bruno, a 29-year-old French business executive who moved to Ethiopia two years ago to work for a French media company in Addis Ababa, landed in Paris early Thursday morning. If someone had told me a month ago that Id should go back to France like that, I would not have believed it, Bruno said. At that stage he suspected that the conflict would spread from the north of the country.

But on Monday, before the French embassy asked him to leave, he left Ethiopia along with most of the French immigrants. “As far as I know, only the embassy staff, journalists and teachers left and teachers should leave soon as well,” Bruno said.

It was a similar feeling for Alexander, another young French expatriate: All our friends are gone, he said.

Fear of the Tigrayans

The hasty exodus of Westerners from Ethiopia was caused by the rapid rise of rebel forces towards the capital in recent days. Secessionist troops are said to have approached the Debre Sina crossing, about 190 kilometers north of Addis Ababa.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly since the end of October, said Bruno, who intended to settle permanently in Addis Ababa after the contract expires next month. He is temporarily staying with his sister in Paris and has to find a new job in France.

But Brunohas did not give up on the idea of ​​returning to Ethiopia once the security situation improves. I will wait and see how the situation will evolve, he said. I think there are many things left to discover in this country, with which I have really fallen in love.

Meanwhile, Bruno hopes that nothing bad will happen to his former Tigrayan colleagues. Almost all the Ethiopians in the company I worked for knew someone arrested at a meeting or taken God knows where. As a white man in Ethiopia, I was not really afraid of myself, but I am afraid of the Tigers.

For its part, the Ethiopian government continues to claim that reports on the progress of the TPLFs are exaggerated by denouncing what it sees as sensationalist media coverage and alarming security warnings from foreign embassies.

Addis Ababa even sanctioned the Irish embassy on Wednesday by expelling four of its six diplomats stationed in Ethiopia in response to Dublin’s stance on the conflict. Ireland had joined the UN Security Council in calling for a ceasefire and dialogue between the parties in civil war in the country.

This came after Ethiopia on September 30 expelled seven senior UN officials for alleged interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Bruno had a harsh opinion of the current situation from his sisters sofa, where he would spend his first night since returning to Paris: We feel quite powerless, there is nothing we can do that we immigrants can do about the situation. In Ethiopia, there is a feeling that war is a great loss, accompanied by the fear of raids. Here, we do not know what will happen, but obviously we can afford to be a bit fatalistic.

This article has been translated from the original into French.