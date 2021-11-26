Liberals introduce bill to ensure payment of sickness, to stop intimidation of patients and healthcare workers

The Liberal government has introduced legislation to provide workers in federally regulated sectors with 10 days sick pay, also committing a breach of intimidation or preventing patients from seeking care, or interfering with health professionals trying to provide it. him.

Bill C-3, which amends the Criminal Code and Labor Code of Canada, was introduced today by Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan and Justice Minister David Lametti.

O’Regan said the pandemic showed how the lack of sick days left many workers at risk. He said now is “the time to close the gap exposed by the pandemic in our social security network”.

“It’s important for our well-being, it’s important for our health and safety, and it’s important for our economic recovery,” O’Regan said. “It’s essential to ending our fight against COVID-19.”

According to government officials speaking in the background, about 950,000 people work in the federally regulated private sector. About 583,000 of those workers have less than ten days of paid medical leave and would benefit from the legislation.

O’Regan said that while the federally regulated workforce makes up only about five percent of workers in Canada, the law may set a standard for the provinces to follow.

“We know the only way we can get through this pandemic is [that] when people are sick … stay home and [don’t have to be] fear of losing compensation, “Unifor national president Jerry Dias said on Friday.

Two new offenses under the Criminal Code

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, who had called on the federal government to make this change throughout the pandemic, welcomed the announcement.

“Today’s announcement is too late. Justin Trudeau owes front-line employees an explanation as to why he could not help them when they needed it more than a year ago,” Singh said in a statement. media.

Lametti said the pandemic also revealed abuse and intimidation caused by healthcare professionals and patients at vaccination centers, abortion clinics and hospitals.

Protests against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related public health measures held outside hospitals in September were condemned by politicians and healthcare organizations as unacceptable and unfair to staff and patients.

Amendments to the Criminal Code create two new offenses aimed at protecting patients and healthcare workers from abuse.

A vaccine-mandated protester approaches a counter-protester in a dinosaur costume across the street from the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus earlier this year. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

The first offense makes it illegal to intimidate health care workers and patients to prevent them from accessing health care services, or to prevent health care workers from administering care. The second amendment to the Criminal Code makes it a criminal offense to prohibit someone from accessing health services.

Those convicted of each of the offenses could face up to 10 years in prison.

Lametti said the government is also drafting new sentencing provisions that will require courts to consider serious sentences for anyone aiming for an occupational health care provider.

Lametti said he is disappointed that such a law is needed.

“Even this week, COVID deniers were trying to stop children from getting the vaccines,” he said. “Every day, healthcare workers are coming forward and talking. They are exhausted, they are discouraged and scared, and the sad reality is that these kinds of threats precede the pandemic.”

The lawyer says no new laws are needed

Linda Silas is president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses’ Unions, which represents about 200,000 nurses nationwide. She welcomed the announcement, calling it a first step in recognizing the threats facing healthcare workers.

Silas said that before the pandemic, 90 percent of nurses reported being exposed to physical violence at work. During the pandemic, 60 percent of those nurses reported that the level of violence had increased.

Lametti said he hopes the C-3 bill passes quickly in Parliament. Silas said she wants to see all federal parties jump behind the initiative.

“In the previous Parliament, both the NDP and the Conservatives proposed bills for private members to do something similar here,” Silas said. “So I would be surprised and very disappointed if there was no unanimous consensus to protect healthcare workers.”

In an interview aired Saturday, criminal defense attorney Ian Runkle told Chris Hall, host of CBC Radio House, that it is already a criminal offense to block access to the hospital. He said that if those cases are not prosecuted, it is due to a lack of will, not a lack of legal authority.

“Police have more than enough tools in their toolbox here in terms of offenses like harassment, which makes it a criminal offense to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the use, enjoyment or lawful functioning of property,” Rundle said. “This covers infrastructure blockage.”