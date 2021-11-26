Biden restricts travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday





Acting on the advice of the country’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

The decision to limit the trip comes as the federal government is still trying to learn more about the new variant, called the Omicron. They should see more sequence, but after discussing what they have seen so far, officials decided to ban travel from these other countries out of concern for what they still do not know.

Biden was briefed Friday on the new variant of the coronavirus circulating in South Africa, he said in the announcement.

He told reporters later Friday about the ruling: “I have decided we will be careful.”

“We do not know much about the variant except that it is a major concern and seems to be spreading rapidly, and I spent about half an hour this morning with my Covid team led by Dr. Fauci, so that was the decision we made.” , said the president. Officials said the policy was implemented out of a plethora of caution as the World Health Organization has now identified this as a worrying option. “Our scientists and public health officials are working fast to learn more about this variant,” said one official. A senior Biden administration official said several steps need to be taken before the restrictions begin on Monday, including an official U.S. announcement, Transportation Security Administration directives and airline co-ordination. “This is a quick timeline, but there are things that need to be done in advance,” the official said. An airline source told CNN that airline executives and the White House were in contact on Friday, ahead of the announcement of new travel restrictions. Another source familiar with the situation said he had a phone call Friday afternoon with the federal government and the airline industry. The federal government is working on drafting a formal directive that will include guidelines for airlines that take effect shortly after midnight Monday morning. South Africa’s health minister announced on Thursday the unveiling of the variant, which appears to be spreading rapidly in some parts of the country. Buying time Travel restrictions will give the US federal government more time to investigate the new option, officials say – but not much. Within government, it is seen as inevitable that the new variant appears in the US at some point, but the new restrictions should give federal health agencies and their global counterparts more time to learn about the variant, including the severity of the disease. . causes. Officials do not believe, based on current opinion, that the variant is still in the US. Officials acted swiftly to enforce the new restrictions. While the urgency of the variant had been signaled in recent weeks, only the last few days learned how severe it was. U.S. officials are expected to speak again with scientists in South Africa, potentially Sunday. Currently, “there is no indication” that the new variant is in the United States now – and American scientists are working closely with colleagues in South Africa to learn more about the evolving variant, Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Brianna Keilar of CNN before travel restrictions were announced Friday. “Right now, we’re getting the material together with our South African colleagues to get a situation where you can try it out for yourself. So now you’re talking about a kind of red flag that this could be a problem – “But we do not know,” he said. “You want to find out if he actually avoids the vaccines we are doing,” Fauci said when asked about possible travel restrictions. “You are prepared to do everything you need to do to protect the American public, but you want to make sure there is a basis for doing so.” Several other countries – including the United Kingdom – have banned flights from South Africa and surrounding African countries in response to the variant’s appearance. Travel restrictions do not apply to US citizens and lawful permanent residents. As with all international travelers, they should result negatively before the trip. This story was updated with additional information on Friday.

CNN’s Allie Malloy, Jeff Zeleny and Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

