153 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Manitoba on Friday

There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in Manitoba on Friday, says the provincial coronavirus data page.

The Winnipeg and Southern Health regions had more than two-thirds of the new cases reported on Friday, with 52 and 51 new cases, respectively.

There are also 25 new cases in the Northern Health region, 18 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and seven in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

There were 88 cases in unvaccinated persons, 10 in only partially vaccinated persons and 55 in fully vaccinated persons.

As of Friday, 85.2 percent of Manitobans born in 2009 or earlier have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.7 percent have one dose. Manitoba has begun vaccinating children between the ages of five and 12, but online vaccination records do not show how many smaller Manitobans have received their vaccines.

There have now been 1,305 deaths from COVID-19 in Manitoba. Details such as the age and gender of the most recent death are not published through the online dashboard. This information is expected in the news bulletin on Monday.

The five-day test rate in the province is now 5.4 percent, down 0.1 percent from Thursday.

There are 134 people in hospital with COVID-19, two fewer patients as of Thursday. This includes 24 in intensive care.

Currently, 53 percent of hospitalized people with COVID-19 active are unvaccinated, four percent are partially vaccinated, and 43 percent are fully vaccinated.

In intensive care units, 82 percent of COVID-19 active cases are unvaccinated and 18 percent are fully vaccinated.

Also, another 130 cases of COVID-19 are now associated with unspecified variants of coronavirus concern, according tothe variant of the province variant.

After Friday, the province will stop providing information on how many cases of COVID-19 are related to coronavirus variants because almost all cases in Manitoba now stem from the highly contagious delta variant.

Starting next week, the province will release COVID-19 bulletins that include vaccine updates Monday, Wednesday and Friday.