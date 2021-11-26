Russia mourns 51 killed in mining disaster, police make arrests





Five rescuers among 51 dead – governor

Says the methane explosion is likely to cause disaster

The widow says the man complained about methane levels MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Siberian police arrested two security inspectors suspected of criminal negligence on Friday as the heart of Russia’s coal mines mourned the deaths of 51 people in one of the worst mining disasters since. Soviet. Regional Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said a methane explosion was the possible cause of Thursday’s accident at the mine near the town of Belovo. The dead include five rescuers sent to rescue dozens of men trapped deep underground, he said. Read more “There was an explosion in this mine 18 years ago and 13 people died. The whole village went crazy. Just imagine burying 46 (miners),” said Inna Piyalkina, whose 55-year-old husband was among the dead. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The Investigative Committee, a body investigating serious crimes, said it would indict and detain two security inspectors who issued a certificate to the mine this month but had not actually inspected the facility. Her move followed the arrest late Thursday of three managers of the Listvyazhnaya mine, including its director, on suspicion of violating safety standards. Read more The local prosecutor’s office said Friday it was conducting security checks at other mines across the region and had already opened 28 breach cases found in six companies. No names were mentioned. ‘SENSORS WERE ON’ The mine, located about 3,500 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow in the Kemerovo region, is owned by SDS-Ugol, a company that produces 27 million tonnes of coal a year and is part of the privately owned Siberian Business Union. SBU did not respond to a request for comment. A stop sign is seen at the entrance of the mine territory after an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region, Russia, November 26, 2021. REUTERS / Alexander Patrin Piyalkina said her husband, who had worked in the mine for 33 years, had recently complained of safety problems. “Methane was over the limit. My husband came home from work every day and said it would not end well. It was so over the limit that all the sensors were making noise,” she told reporters after visiting the facility on Friday. She said a fire had broken out in a part of the mine on the night of November 14-15. “No action was taken. Here is the result. Only 10 days have passed and they are all lying there,” she said. In a rare piece of good news, one of the rescuers who was presumed dead had suddenly been found alive on Friday and was rushed to hospital where he was hospitalized in intensive care, Emergency Services said. Read more Emergency workers, who were forced to halt their rescue efforts Thursday due to the risk of an explosion, brought the bodies of three miners and three rescuers to the surface on Friday, the regional governor said. Four other people, including a second rescue worker, were in intensive care, doctors quoted the TASS news agency as saying. A total of 50 people were in the hospital, he said. The accident was the worst in Russia since 2010, when explosions killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same region. In 2007, the region, informally known as Kuzbass, was the site of the worst mining accident since the collapse of the Soviet Union, when an explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine killed more than 100 people. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Anastasia Lyrchikova, Maria Kiselyova, Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Andrew Osborn and Gareth Jones Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

