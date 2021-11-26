Leading e-commerce traders support 24 currencies





Localization of payments is becoming more integral to the success of cross-border e-commerce as more merchants personalize cash registers for customers in different geographical locations. Supporting the right mix of currencies and payment options is becoming more paramount as traders’ competitors add more of both. A new study, The Merchants Guide To Cross-Border Commerce, a collaboration between PYMNTS and Digital River, found that the average international e-commerce site supports 10.8 currencies for cross-border transactions in 2021, 77% higher than the average of 6.1 currencies based on 2016. It is also important that e-commerce merchants provide the right payment methods, the ones with which their potential customers are most familiar. So the average trader also allows international buyers to pay using one of the 6.8 payment methods in 2021, on average. This is from 5.7 payment methods in 2016. Merchants who accept more localized payment methods need to convert more buyers into new customers. It follows that the leading traders, the 30 traders with the highest index points in our sample offer the widest variety of currency offers and payments. Top performers display articles on their websites in 24 different currencies for average payouts. In contrast, in the last 30 pages of traders, on average only four coins appear. Moreover, leading merchants offer almost all payment methods more often than middle and lower performers, with one notable exception: Amazon Pay. Only 5% of the best merchants accept Amazon Pay, while 20% and 13% of medium and low performance merchants accept it, respectively. Localization of payments is essential to gaining a competitive edge in the connected global economy. International e-commerce merchants need to offer buyers worldwide the payment options they prefer in their daily lives. This means supporting the currencies and accepting the payment methods that are most common in their geographical areas. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: GENERAL FIELD PURCHASES 2021 Circle: The time has almost come for the holiday shopping season, and nearly 90% of American consumers plan to make at least some of their online shopping, 13% more than in 2020. The prospect of 2021 holiday shopping, PYMNTS surveyed the most more than 3600 customers to learn what is driving online sales this holiday season and the impact of product availability and personalized rewards on merchant preference.

