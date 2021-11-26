Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19 with a high number of mutations, ignites travel bans and worries scientists

It seems to be spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that the extremely high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution SARS-CoV-2 (TAG-VE), an independent panel of experts, met on Friday to discuss the option, according to a WHO statement.

The advisers recommended that the WHO designate the variant as “disturbing”, referring to the large number of mutations in the variant, the potential for increased risk of re-infection, and other evidence.

A number of studies are underway and the WHO will update member states and the public as needed, the WHO statement said.

The WHO called on countries to step up their surveillance and ranking efforts to better understand coronavirus variants.

“At first it looked like some group explosions, but as of yesterday, indications came from our scientists from the Genomic Surveillance Network that they were observing a new variant,” said Joe Phaahla, South Africa’s health minister, on Thursday. is currently. it is unclear where the variant first appeared.

South African officials initially said there was a confirmed case of a South African traveler in Hong Kong. Subsequently, Hong Kong health authorities on Friday identified a second case of variant B.1.1.529 among travelers returning to the same floor of a certain quarantine hotel.

Also Friday, the Belgian government said an individual who had recently arrived from abroad and had not been vaccinated had tested positive for the new variant, marking the first case in Europe.

Tulio de Oliveira, director of the South Africa Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation, said the variant has “many more mutations than we expected”, adding that “it is spreading very fast and we expect to see pressure on the health system in the coming days and weeks ”.

Viruses, including what causes Covid-19, change regularly, and most new mutations do not have a significant impact on the behavior of the virus and the disease they cause.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN that the variant “was acting differently,” however, and “seems to be much more contagious than the Delta variant.”

A number of countries, including the United States, have imposed new travel restrictions and markets in the US, Asia and Europe fell sharply following the news of its discovery.

Acting on the advice of U.S. health officials, U.S. President Joe Biden will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi, administration officials told CNN.

This does not apply to US citizens and lawful permanent residents. As with all international travelers, they should result negatively before the trip.

What we know about the new variant

Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick Medical School in the UK, said the Omicron variant was “very disturbing”.

“It’s the most mutated version of the virus we’ve seen to date. This variant carries some changes we’ve seen before in other variants, but never all together in one virus. It also has new mutations,” he said. Young in a statement. .

variant has a high number of mutations, about 50 in general. Most importantly, South African genomics scientists said on Thursday more than 30 of the mutations were found in spike protein – the structure that the virus uses to enter the cells they attack.

Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, said in a statement that the number of mutations in the spike protein was “unprecedented”.

“Spike protein gene [is] protein which is the target of most vaccines. “There is therefore concern that this variant may have a greater potential to escape previous immunity than previous variants,” Ferguson said.

Sharon Peacock, professor of Public Health and Microbiology at Cambridge University, said that while the overall number of Covid-19 cases is relatively low in South Africa, there has been a rapid increase in the last seven days.

She said that while 273 new infections were registered on November 16, the figure had risen to more than 1,200 cases by November 25, with more than 80% coming from Gauteng province.

“The epidemiological picture suggests that this variant may be more transmissible and some mutations are consistent with enhanced transmissibility,” Peacock said in a comment shared by the UK Center for Media Science.

She added that while the importance of mutations and their combination is not known, some of those present in the latter variant have been associated in others with immune evasion.

Jha also said the scientists were concerned about the speed with which the Omicron variant has been set up. “It has become dominant very quickly in South Africa, in the regions where it was found, within days to weeks compared to months,” he told CNN.

What we do not know

Peacock, de Oliveira, Ferguson, Jha and other scientists said it was too early to show the full impact of mutations on vaccine efficacy.

De Oliveira stressed that Covid-19 vaccines are still the best tool against the virus, adding that laboratory studies have yet to be conducted to test for vaccine and antibody evasion.

“I do not think we will see a situation where vaccines will become useless,” Jha said. “I think this is extremely impossible. The question is, is there a small shock to the effectiveness of the vaccine, or is there a big shock? I think we will get some preliminary data maybe in the coming days.”

Even more studies need to be conducted to understand the clinical severity of the variant compared to previous variants.

It is also unclear where the new mutation came from. While first identified in South Africa, it may have come from elsewhere.

“It is important not to assume that the variant first appeared in South Africa,” Peacock said.

Vaccine maker Moderna said Friday that the combination of the first mutations in the new Omicron variant represents a “significant potential risk to accelerate the weakening of natural and vaccine-induced immunity.”

The company said it was working rapidly to test its vaccine ability to neutralize the new variant and data is expected in the coming weeks.

AstraZeneca, another vaccine manufacturer, said it was seeking to understand the impact the Omicron variant has on its coronavirus vaccine and was testing its antibody combination therapy against the new variant.

The platform used in the vaccine enables the company to respond quickly to new variants, a company spokesman said on Friday.

“AstraZeneca is already conducting research in countries where the variant has been identified, namely Botswana and Eswatini, which will enable us to collect real-world data of Vaxzevria against this new variant of the virus,” the spokesman said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently authorized for use in the United States.

Quick response

Scientists have praised South African health authorities for their swift response to a Covid-19 blast in the country’s Gauteng province, which led to the discovery of the new variant.

When cases in the province began to grow at a higher rate than elsewhere, health experts focused on sampling samples from those who tested positive, which allowed them to quickly identify variant B.1.1.529.

Peacock said the South African health ministry and its scientists “should be applauded for their response, their science and the sound of the alarm in the world”.

She added that development shows how important it is to have excellent ranking skills and share expertise with others.

The reaction to the announcement of the new variant discovered by the South African health authorities was also quick.

UK officials announced on Thursday that six African countries would be added to England’s “red list” of travel after the UK Health and Safety Agency announced concern about the variant.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said flights to the UK from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe would be suspended from noon on Friday and all six countries would be added to the list. red – meaning UK residents and British and Irish nationals. Arriving home from those starting points must be subject to a 10-day hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Speaking on Friday, Javid said it was “very likely” that variant B.1.1.529 had spread beyond South Africa. In a statement to the UK House of Commons on Friday, Javid expressed concern that it could “pose a substantial risk to public health”.

European Union countries have agreed to impose temporary restrictions on all EU travel from South Africa over the new Covid-19 variant, the bloc said on Friday.

Member states agreed to “impose rapid restrictions on all travel to the EU from 7 countries in the South African region: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe,” said a spokesman for the EU Commission. , Eric Mamer.

Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Jordan have also announced new restrictions for travelers coming from the region.

Canada will “ban the entry of foreign nationals … who have traveled through South Africa in the last 14 days” because of the new variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a news conference on Friday. .

“Canadians and permanent residents and those with the right to enter Canada will be tested upon arrival. [and] they will be quarantined until they get the result of a negative test “, according to Duclos.

South Africa, like most of the region, has suffered from three significant Covid-19 waves since the beginning of the pandemic. While the number of new infections across the country is now still relatively low and positivity levels are below 5%, public health officials have already predicted a fourth wave due to a slow vaccine intake.

South Africa has fully vaccinated 35.37% of its adult population and has seen a decline in the rate of people starting vaccination in recent days, according to data from the country’s Department of Health.