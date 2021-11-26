A mine accident in Russia highlights safety deficiencies in the rush to dig for coal

MOSCOW In the days before his death in an explosion at a mine in the Russian coal-rich region of Kuzbass, Boris Piyalkin complained that safety standards at his workplace were insufficient.

He sat down and cried, and was simply frightened, said Anzhelika Piyalkina, Mr. Piyalkin’s bride, who had spent three decades working as a miner but was increasingly afraid of the conditions in which she was required to work.

Mr Piyalkin, 55, was one of 46 miners and six rescuers killed Thursday in an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, about 2,200 miles east of Moscow and two hours south of Kemerovo. The accident happened after a ventilation shaft began to fill with gas while 285 people were underground, according to officials.

Mr. Piyalkins’s wife, Inna Piyalkina, in a widely distributed video in the Russian media, said he had reported that methane levels in the mine were passing through the roof. She added, My husband came home from work every day and said it would not end well.