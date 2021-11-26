International
A mine accident in Russia highlights safety deficiencies in the rush to dig for coal
MOSCOW In the days before his death in an explosion at a mine in the Russian coal-rich region of Kuzbass, Boris Piyalkin complained that safety standards at his workplace were insufficient.
He sat down and cried, and was simply frightened, said Anzhelika Piyalkina, Mr. Piyalkin’s bride, who had spent three decades working as a miner but was increasingly afraid of the conditions in which she was required to work.
Mr Piyalkin, 55, was one of 46 miners and six rescuers killed Thursday in an explosion at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, about 2,200 miles east of Moscow and two hours south of Kemerovo. The accident happened after a ventilation shaft began to fill with gas while 285 people were underground, according to officials.
Mr. Piyalkins’s wife, Inna Piyalkina, in a widely distributed video in the Russian media, said he had reported that methane levels in the mine were passing through the roof. She added, My husband came home from work every day and said it would not end well.
The tragedy, the worst mining accident in Russia in more than a decade, was a reminder of the country’s poor workers’ protection and growing dependence on coal mining.
As Western countries seek to reduce their use of fossil fuels, Russia, which accounts for more than 16 percent of global coal trade, is the third largest global exporter of coal, after Australia and Indonesia. This year, Russia has increased production by 10 percent.
A video taken outside the mine showed grieving women who had lost relatives in disaster walking along the snow in sub-zero temperatures. One woman says to the other: Everyone knew, everyone knew he had methane, and now what? Will we take the bodies, but will they return us over 40 children, men and boys?
The director of the mine has been handcuffed by the police along with five other administrators. But prosecutors are also examining possible abuses by guards who were supposed to inspect the mine for safety standards.
An unidentified official from the technical oversight body overseeing the mines in the region said Russia’s state-run TASS news agency said the methane sensor in the mine did not exceed the maximum allowable concentration.
Mikhail Y. Fedyaev, chief executive of SDS-Coal, the operator of the Listvyazhnaya mine, said on Friday that the company would pay sums ranging from 1 million to 2 million rubles, approximately $ 13,200 to $ 26,500, to the families of any victims who died. and 500,000 rubles for each person hospitalized due to injuries received in the accident on Thursday, which followed a series of violations reported at the mine this year.
Rostekhnadzor, the government’s body for ecological, technological and nuclear oversight, has suspended work on sections of the Listvyazhnaya mine nine times this year due to various violations, guard spokesman Andrei Vil wrote in the Telegram messaging app.
He said that specialists from the supervisory body had conducted 127 inspections in various sections of the mine since the beginning of the year, had identified 914 violations and fined Listvyazhnaya by more than 4 million rubles.
A inquiry by Rostekhnadzor in April 2021 noted numerous irregularities, including faulty methane sensors, lack of sensors for early detection of fire in a part of the mine, faulty doors in a ventilation facility and employees who lacked training in the system of air gas control.
However, Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s main investigative authority, has also opened a case against local inspectors for suspected negligence. The commission said the two top state inspectors whose job it was to to ensure the safety of the ventilation shafts did not carry out a planned inspection and falsified a report a week before the accident that said the site was in compliance with the standards.
SDS-Coal is the third largest coal miner and exporter in Russia. Mr Fedyaev, chief executive, owns 95 per cent of its parent company and his son Pavel is a representative in the Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament. The father is one of the richest people in Russia.
In 2020, the company produced 28.2 million tonnes of coal and plans to increase it to 32 million tonnes by 2035. About 97 per cent of the coal is for export, but a company spokeswoman would not make its customer list public.
Work on the mine has been suspended until further notice, said Tatyana Dimenko, a spokeswoman for the facility. She declined to comment on plans to improve safety for miners or whether anyone would be fired due to the accident.
Experts say accidents like the one on Listvyazhnaya are inevitable as Russia seeks to extract as much coal as it can before it is phased out, as countries gradually switch to renewable energy sources. Between 2007 and 2017, Russia increased its coal supply by a factor of five, and its exports to China 24 times, according to Ministry of Economy.
Coal prices reached record levels in October and businesses have sought to take advantage of this.
The reason Russia boosted its coal export targets for the next ten years is that they hoped to capture that window of growing coal demand from countries like China and India, said Nicholas Birman-Trickett, an energy analyst covering Europe. East and Central Asia. .
Profit margins for the industry are high and rising due to the current energy crisis in Europe and China. However, Mr. Birman-Trickett said, because of the dim outlook for the long-term prospects for the coal industry, businesses and local governments have been reluctant to invest in outdated and often precarious mining infrastructure.
This is complete negligence, said on Friday for the newspaper MK Alexander Sergeyev, chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Russian Miners. There is a problem of compliance with safety rules by owners and management. And now they are again blaming the workers. This is a systemic problem when people will do everything for profit.
In recent months, Russia has been struggling to export its coal fairly quickly. The Baikal-Amur Railway, which runs from eastern Siberia to Russia’s Far East, is expanding as one of the country’s largest ongoing infrastructure projects, with the aim of exporting more coal.
The Kemerovo region is home to half of the coal produced in Russia, as well as many of the most serious mining accidents. In May 2010, 66 people were killed in an explosion at the country’s largest underground coal mine, Raspadskaya, which was caused by a methane buildup.
The region has also been the scene of discontent against the government, and locals say companies seem to be putting profit ahead of people’s well-being.
In March 2018, a fire at a mall in the region killed 60 people, including 37 children. A court found that mall owners and managers ignored fire safety rules to save money.
The event sparked outrage against the national and regional government, including days of protests, prompting Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to travel to Kemerovo to lay flowers at a memorial to those who died.
Today, anger at companies and authorities in the region is still evident there.
The company that only needs coal is to blame, Inna Piylakina told reporters outside the mine, grieving for her husband. Human life is not valued.
Oleg Matsnev and Alina Lobzina contributed to the report.
