The CDC has good news for international dog travelers





Over the summer, the Centers for Disease Control took a dramatic step toward addressing concerns about the spread of rabies in the United States. Starting July 14, the agency temporarily banned the import of dogs from no less than 113 states. Why? Because the countries in question were at high risk for rabies and because a number of imported dogs had forged or inaccurate rabies vaccination certificates. Thankfully, the global rabies situation seems to have eased somewhat and the CDC has updated its guidelines as a result. IN New York Times, Debra Kamin ka more details on the revised policy, and what it might mean for dog owners and people looking adopt a dog from the outside. What is possible under revised instructions? It is not a general change from the previous policy, but it outlines some conditions under which dogs can be returned to the United States. The CDC will no longer require a dog import permit for dogs returning from a designated high-risk country as long as the dog has a microchip, is over six months old, is healthy on arrival, arrives via a port approved entry. and has a rabies vaccination certificate issued by the United States. Dogs must also have been vaccinated in the United States by a veterinary license from the US. like TimesAccording to the article, this change in policy will not help the situation of soldiers and aid workers from the United States who adopted dogs while living abroad. And demand about approved ports of entry also complicates things somewhat, there are a total of 18 in the country, each with a CDC quarantine station. However, this should provide a breathing space for at least some dog owners during a moment in time when a dog companion may be most helpful. For more travel news, tips and information, sign up Brenda Hookweekly travel newsletter, The Journey.

