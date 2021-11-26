A tragedy: homage to Ava White after the murder of Christmas lights in Liverpool | UK news





Tthat news of the death of 12-year-old Ava Whites spread slowly across Liverpool on Friday morning. Christmas shoppers, unaware of her murder, came downtown to be greeted by police cordons closing most of Church Street and surrounding areas where the stabbing took place Thursday night. She was everyone’s baby. It could be anyone’s child, said Hayley Hughes, 51, who came to pay her respects at a small flower memorial near the crime scene. Hughes said that while she had previously heard of stabbing in Liverpool, she did not expect something like this to happen to such a small child in the city center. She came in just to see the lights on, she said. According to police reports, Ava was attending a Christmas light show with her friends on Thursday night when she was attacked at 8:40 p.m. Four boys from Toxteth aged 13 to 15 have been arrested on suspicion of her murder. Ava White at the age of 10 on a trip to North Wales. Photo: Trinity RC Primary School / PA Sleep well, little Ava. Sending love and strength to your family, read a card left in the memorial. A crying girl accompanied by her mother, who said she was Avas’s friend, forced reporters to place flowers. Flowers and a balloon were left by 17-year-old Lacey, who did not want to give her last name and mother. Lacey said her younger sister had been friends with Ava. She said: She was just a bubbly character, so loving and caring. She went out with her friends to have fun. Another woman removed a card. I did not know him at all. It’s just heartbreaking, she said before slipping into the crowd. Our teacher told us about this today, said 16-year-old Safia Robinson, who came downtown on her lunch break from school. It is disturbing because he was a small child. This makes you feel less confident. It does not make me want to go out at night. I’m terrified and deeply saddened, said 79-year-old Grace Blackmore, who was watching people gather around the memorial. I hate what is happening in our society with young people. In the past, boys could have debates and quarrels, but they shook hands and kept going. Nothing like that. They have not even started life. They are simply lost souls. Richard Banes, 47, who had traveled to Liverpool with his partner for Christmas shopping, said: [Before we heard the news] we were just saying how we could not get into Primark; makes you feel so selfish. It is such a tragedy. It makes you tremble.

