Turkey extends imprisonment of philanthropist and art patron Osman Kavala, fueling international human rights bodies





A Turkish court has decided to keep philanthropist and art defender Osman Kavala behind bars, despite a warning from the European Council, the 47-member human rights bloc, to launch proceedings against the country if he is not released. Kavala has been in jail without being convicted for more than four years, charged with a selection of charges he has denied, ranging from funding anti-government protests in 2013 to organizing a coup attempt in 2016, for which hundreds of people were imprisoned. The reasoning of the Turks for refusing to release Osman Kavala from prison is over, wrote Nils Muinieks, Amnesty International’s director for Europe.in an open letterAmbassadors from several countries, including the US and Germany, have called for the immediate release of Kavala in line with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling. Turkey’s refusal to implement the European Court’s binding ruling is an unconscious violation of Osman Kavala’s right to liberty and poses a serious threat to the integrity of the European human rights system. The letter goes on to ask the council to suspend Turkey’s voting rights or membership in response to its decision. Osman Kavala has been arbitrarily held in Istanbul’s Silivri High Security Prison for more than four years as a result of barely disguised political persecution, Muinieks wrote, calling Kavala’s case “Kafkaesque” in what he has now joined. cases of 51 other persons. some of whom face serious criminal charges. The Turkish businessman founded Anadolu Kultur, a non-profit organization that supports cultural projects in Turkey, in 2002. But it is Kavala’s connection to billionaire George Soros, the Open Society Foundation, she founded the Turkish branch that has been a big part of the issue. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Soros of involvement in the 2016 coup. Erdogan showed no sign of remorse and after representatives in Turkey from France, Germany, the US, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand sang a letter demanding Kavala’s release, he declared them all “persona non grata” . a step away from their expulsion from the country. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





