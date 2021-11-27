Alden Global Capital, LLC announces that the Affiliate nominates three fully independent, highly qualified and diverse candidates for directors at Lee’s Annual Meeting 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla .– (TELI BUSINESS) – Alden Global Capital, LLC, which through a subsidiary owns approximately 6.3% of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (Lee or the Company) (NASDAQ: LEE), today announced that one of its subsidiaries has delivered an announcement of his appointment of three fully independent, highly qualified and experienced individuals to serve on the Board of Directors of Lees (Board). The appointments were submitted to meet today’s deadline for shareholder nominations at the Lees 2022 Annual Meeting, set according to Lees regulations. Aldens hopes the Board will engage meaningfully and quickly with Alden towards a transaction in the best interest of Lee’s shareholders and that a competition with representatives at the 2022 Annual Meeting will prove unnecessary. However, events over the past week, including Lees ‘approval of a poison pill and its frivolous rejection of a request made by an Alden subsidiary that the Company provide some required candidate forms in accordance with Lees’ bylaws, including a principal questionnaire, give Alden cause for concern. . Alden has taken steps to meet all appointment requirements under the provisions of the Lees notice, including asking candidates to complete a form of the Ordinary Director Questionnaire instead of the questionnaire the Company refused to provide upon request, and also indicated its willingness to meet its appointed director. any form the Company may subsequently provide.

The fully independent, highly qualified and diverse Aldens nominees are as follows:

Colleen B. Brown, 63, served as President and CEO of Fisher Communications, Inc., a media company that owned a number of television stations, radio stations, and technology facilities in the western United States from 2005 to 2013, and served as Director. Executive from 2006 to 2013. Prior to that, Ms. Brown served as Vice President Senior C-Suite at Belo Corp., a media company that owned major market television stations, as well as major newspapers, three local news and two regional channels, and Belo Interactive. Earlier in her career, Ms. Brown served in Lee Enterprises C-Suite, incorporated as President of Broadcast, and she served in a number of senior management capacities at Gannett, Co. Inc., an international news and information company, including serving as President of KPNX, NBC subsidiary in Phoenix, Arizona, WFMY President, CBS subsidiary in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Vice President of KUSA, then branch of ABC in Denver, Colorado. Ms. Brown currently serves as a director at Spark Networks SE, a global dating company with a portfolio of brands created for singles seeking serious relationships, since August 2019, Big 5 Sporting Goods, a sports goods retailer, since August 2019, and TrueBlue Inc. ., a leading company of staff, recruitment and workforce management, since June 2014. Ms. Brown previously served as Chair of the board of directors of American Apparel Inc., a retailer, from 2014 to 2016, as director of the Boeing Employee Credit Union, a members-owned nonprofit financial cooperative owned by DataSphere Technologies. Inc., a provider of online and mobile advertising solutions, from 2008 to July 2017, as well as CareerBuilder, an online recruiting platform and Classified Ventures, LLC, a Chicago-based digital media company. Mrs. Brown is a member of the NACD, IWF and C200 and is a member of the NACD leadership. Mrs. Brown received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Dubuque.

Carlos P. Salas, 50, has been President of The Change Company CDFI LLC (The Change Company), a financial services company focused on servicing borrowers and sub-bank communities across the US, since August 2021 and as director of The Change Company and some of its subsidiaries since August 2018. Previously, Mr. Salas served as Executive Director and President of COR Clearing LLC (n / a / AxosClearing LLC, a subsidiary of Axos Financial Inc.), a securities clearing firm serving the FINRA member broker-dealer, from June 2012 until July 2019, and Chief of Staff of Banc of California, Inc., a bank serving markets in the western US, from August 2016 to January 2017. Earlier in his career, he served as Partner and Co. -Founder of Dolphin Advisors, LLC, a private equity fund, as an investment banker at Credit Suisse First Boston (now part of the Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) investment bank division) and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, a US bank investor who bought Ed from Credit Suisse, and as a lawyer at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, a leading international law firm. Mr. Salas has previously served on the board of directors at several public and private companies, including Williams Controls, Inc., a public manufacturer of truck sensor and pedal mounts; Tengasco, Inc. (n / k / a Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.), a public oil and gas exploration and production company, Boston Restaurant Associates, Inc., a restaurant company based primarily in Greater Boston, ACT Teleconferencing, Inc. , a global teleconferencing provider acquired by Premiere Global Services, Inc., and, from December 2020 to April 2021, Dynamic Energy Services International LLC, an international service provider for oil and gas exploration and production companies. Mr. Salas received a Juris Doctor from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Arts from New York University.

John S. Zieser, 62, currently serves as Chief Development Officer and General Advisor to Meredith Corporation, an American media conglomerate, since 2006, and previously served in a number of other positions at Meredith Corporation from 1999 to 2006, including Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel, and has played a leading role in transforming Meredith Corporations’ business through numerous media, digital, consumer revenue, and licensing expansion initiatives. Prior to that, Mr. Zieser served as Group President at First Data Merchant Services, a subsidiary of First Data Corporation, and held a number of other senior positions and development positions during his tenure there. Earlier in his career, he served as a corporate lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, an international white shoe law firm, specializing in mergers, acquisitions, venture capital, and private equity transactions in the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Zieser currently serves as the Board Administrator at IPC Media Pension Trustee Limited, a UK $ 1 billion pension fund, since January 2018. Mr. Zieser has previously served as a founding board member at Texture, a service digital magazine subscription created by a consortium of large publishers, including Meredith Corporation, to market digital magazines, from 2010 until Mr. Zieser led the sale of Texture to Apple Inc. in March 2018. Mr. Zieser received a Juris doctorate from Cornell University, graduating from Magna Cum Laude. and Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration with honors Beta Gamma Sigma from the University of Iowa.

ADVISORS

Moelis & Company LLC acts as a financial advisor to Alden Global Capital. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP are serving as its legal advisors.

Alden Global Capital, LLC and several related entities intend to file a representative statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding the request of representatives from Lee Enterprises shareholders, incorporated for use at its annual meeting of shareholders of 2022. Pursuant to Rule 14a-12 (a) (1) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the following persons are or may be considered to be participants in the request of the representative: MNG Enterprises, Inc., MNG Investment Holdings, LLC., Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC, Alden Global Capital LLC, Heath Freeman, Colleen B. Brown, Carlos P. Salas and John S. Zieser. Some of the participants can be considered to profitably own 371,117 shares of common stock of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated. Additional information regarding the participants and their beneficial ownership of the ordinary shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is contained in the statement of Alden Global Capital, LLC in Appendix 13D originally filed with the SEC on January 29, 2020 (as may be amended from time to time, including on 24 November 2021, Schedule Alden 13D) and will be set out in the representative statement and other materials submitted to the SEC regarding the request of the representatives by the participants.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS MOST KOSOVO REQUEST IS CONTAINED IN ANNEX 13D ALDEN. Apart from various SHPALLURVE ANNOUNCED IN 13D of ALDEN, participants have no interest in LEE ENTERPRISES, PËRBASHKËRUARA THE BENEFICIARY EXCEPT THROUGH PROPERTY benefit SUBMISSION SUBMISSION OF THE PRESENTATION OF THE SHOW IN PARAQITURËS 13.

ALL shareholders of LEE Enterprises, Incorporated are strongly advised to read the Proxy statement and other documents related to the proxies request from the participants BY the shareholders of LEE Enterprises, Incorporated when they become available because they will contain important information, including information regarding PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH A PROXY REQUEST. WHEN COMPLETED, A DEFINITIVE JUSTICE STATEMENT AND A PROCEDURE FORMULA WILL BE MAILED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LEE, CORPORATED COMPANIES AND EVERYWHERE HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV.