Defendant charged with attempted murder of RCMP officer in ‘horrific’ shooting at Vanderhoof

A BC man appeared in court on Friday after being charged with attempting to kill an RCMP officer in a brutal shooting at a police detachment in the northern Vanderhoof community.

Paul Nicholas Russell appeared by phone in Williams Lake District Court after being charged with one count of attempted murder of a peacekeeping officer with a firearm.

His appearance also came when the RCMP demanded more information from the public about the shooting, which resulted in an emergency alert across the region.

In a statement issued Friday, the BCRCMP Northern District Chief, sup. Warren Brown said the shooting was believed to be a “targeted attack on the RCMP”.

“Yesterday was nothing short of the most horrific event that could happen to police officers, our support staff and our community,” Brown said in the statement.

“An incident like this is really something that rarely happens and no matter how well trained we are, with the serious level of threat and ongoing chaos, it is extraordinary to believe that no one was injured and the suspect was arrested safely. “Really the best possible result.”

‘Employees deafened by gunfire’

The indictment against Russell sworn in Thursday names an RCMP officer as the alleged victim.

Russell spoke only briefly at the hearing, saying he could hear his lawyer, before the crown lawyer, Tyler Bauman, pointed out the only charge of attempted murder.

“This is the shot that made some headlines at the Vanderhoofe yesterday,” Bauman told the referee.

Officers responded Thursday to reports of a long-range gunman aiming at the RCMP detachment on Columbia Street and moving around the area just after 12:15 p.m. PT.

Police issued an urgent text alert to the community west of Prince George, BC, urging everyone in the area to stay inside and close the doors.

A localized police emergency alert was issued in Vanderhoof, BC, on November 25, 2021, following reports of an active assailant in the community. Anyone in the area would have received the text, the RCMP said. (Andrew Kurjata / CBC)

According to the statement, more than a dozen employees were working in the office at the time of the incident.

“I was told that bullets from a rifle shattered through outside windows hitting walls, equipment and flying near workstations where police officers and office staff were sitting,” Brown said.

“Terrible accounts where our employees were deafened by gunfire, smelled of burnt gunpowder and were thrown to the ground to avoid being shot.”

Police said the Vanderhoof RCMP detachment will remain closed to the public pending the completion of a forensic examination, but there will be no interruption in service.

Investigators are seeking the help of the public and have made a specific request for each video camera or cell phone shooting.

The incident led to the first ever use of the provincial police emergency alarm.

Brown acknowledged the role the public played in helping to apprehend a suspect.

“As this incident unfolded, the citizens of Vanderhoof provided real-time updated witness accounts through 911,” Brown said in the statement.

“This included descriptions of the suspects and vehicles, locations and other observations that were an integral part of the information that led to the apprehension of the suspect.”

Russell’s next appearance is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

The charge against Russell has not been proven in court.