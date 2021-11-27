Omicron variant: What we know

While scientists say there is reason to worry about the variant, they point out that there is still much we do not know – including whether the variant is really more contagious, whether it causes more serious illness, or what the effects of its in vaccine efficacy be.

“While this is troubling, as the WHO has shown, I think we need to step back and wait for science to do this,” said epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed for CNN.

Here’s what we know about Omicron.

Where it is identified

The variant has so far been identified in South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium.

A specimen from the first known case of the variant in South Africa was collected on November 9, the WHO said on Friday. Now, the number of variant cases seems to be growing in almost every province of the country, the WHO said. South Africa has currently fully vaccinated less than 36% of its adult population and its rate of new vaccinations had dropped in recent days, according to the country’s health department.

South African officials also initially said there was a confirmed case of a South African traveler in Hong Kong. On Friday, Hong Kong health authorities identified a second case of the variant among travelers returning to the same floor of a certain quarantine hotel. Health authorities ordered at least 12 people in nearby rooms to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing and a two-week quarantine at a government center.

Also Friday, the Belgian government said an individual who had recently traveled from Egypt and was unvaccinated tested positive for the variant, marking the first case in Europe.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday, given the “escape immunity potential and potentially increased transmission advantage over Delta” of the variant, there is a “high to very high” risk of it spreads in Europe.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN on Friday that “there is no indication” that the variant is in the US now, saying “it seems to be limited” but anything is possible.

His mutations are raising concern

South African genomics scientists said earlier this week that the variant has an extremely high number of mutations, with more than 30 in the main yeast protein – the structure that the virus uses to enter the cells they attack.

Scientists are concerned that these mutations could make the variant more transmissible and could result in immune evasion.

Fauci told CNN on Friday that scientists are working to find out if the variant could evade immunity, saying its mutations could help suggest or predict if that would be the case.

“What you have to do is you have to take that particular sequence of the virus, put it in a form in the lab where you can test different antibodies, so that you can have a prediction that it can be avoided. “If you can, prove it,” he said.

“Right now, you’re talking about some kind of red flag that this could be an issue, but we do not know,” Fauci added. “Once you test it, you will know for sure whether or not it avoids the antibodies we make, for example, against the virus through a vaccine or … after you become infected.”

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, said he did not believe the variant would create a situation where “vaccines would become useless”.

“I think this is extremely impossible,” he said. “The question is, is there a small shock to the effectiveness of the vaccine, or is there a big shock? I think we will get some preliminary data maybe in the coming days.”

How it compares to other variants

As mutations – and new variants – of the virus are expected as it continues to spread, experts say there is more reason to worry about Omicron.

“We’ve seen a lot of variants show up over the last five, six months, and most of them haven’t achieved much. It looks different,” Jha said. “It is acting differently, it seems to be much more contagious than the Delta variant.”

When experts looked at other variants, Jha said, it usually took several months for those strains to become dominant – in other words, the most common type of virus spreading in an area.

“It has become dominant very quickly in South Africa in the regions where it is found. Within a few days a week compared to months,” Jha said. “Right now, the number of cases in South Africa is quite low, so it could be for other reasons, not just because it’s more transmissible. But the speed at which it’s set up is really different from anything that we have seen it before. “

WHO officials also said in their statement Friday that preliminary evidence suggests Omicron also poses a higher risk of re-infection, compared to other troubling variants.

What vaccine manufacturers say

In a news release Friday, Moderna said it was working rapidly to test its vaccine ability to neutralize the variant and data is expected in the coming weeks.

The type includes mutations “seen in the Delta variant that are believed to increase transmissibility and mutations seen in the Beta and Delta variants that are believed to promote immune escape,” Moderna said. “The combination of mutations represents a significant potential risk to accelerate the weakening of natural and vaccine-induced immunity.”

If the vaccine and its current booster are insufficient against the variant, one possible solution is to stimulate people with a higher dose, which Moderna said it is testing. The company is also evaluating two multivalent booster candidates to see if they offer better protection against Omicron – both of which include some of the viral mutations present in the variant.

Moderna said it is also testing a specific Omicron booster.

“For several days, we have moved as quickly as possible to implement our strategy to address this variant,” Moderna CEO Stphane Bancel said in a press release.

AstraZeneca also said it was seeking to understand the impact Omicron has on its vaccine, which is not currently authorized for use in the US.

“AstraZeneca is already conducting research in countries where the variant has been identified, namely Botswana and Eswatini, which will enable us to collect real-world data of Vaxzevria against this new variant of the virus,” a company spokesman said on Friday.

The company also said it was testing its antibody treatment, AZD7442, against the variant. AstraZeneca asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October to authorize the urgent use of the treatment.

Scientists at BioNTech, the German company that partnered with Pfizer to make its Covid-19 vaccine, are also investigating the impact of the variant on their vaccine, with data expected within the next two weeks.

A Johnson & Johnson spokesman told CNN in a statement that the company was also testing the effectiveness of its Omicron vaccine.

It triggered new travel measures

Concerned leaders across the country announced new travel restrictions this week hoping to curb the spread of the newly identified species.

President Joe Biden said he would limit travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a precaution. Officials told CNN that travel restrictions in the U.S. would buy the federal government some time to investigate the variant, but added that it was seen as inevitable that the genre would eventually show up in the U.S.

European Union states also agreed to impose temporary restrictions on all EU travel from South Africa, in fear of the option, the bloc said on Friday. The countries in question are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, said EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

Canada will “ban the entry of foreign nationals … who have traveled through South Africa in the last 14 days,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Friday.

And Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced comprehensive travel restrictions covering most of Africa, saying on Friday, “we are on the brink of a state of emergency.”