Crown seeks peace deal on Calgary terrorism after Canadian mother released from ISIS detention camp

A Canadian woman who landed in Alberta earlier this week after being held in an ISIS detention camp in Syria for two years appeared in a courtroom in Calgary on Friday as prosecutors sought a peace deal on terrorism.

Defense attorney Yoav Nivand, prosecutor, prosecutor Ben Rodgers, scheduled a two-day hearing before provincial court judge Lloyd Robertson in March, when the Crown’s motion will be heard.

Prohibition of publication protects the identity of the 30-year-old. CBC News will refer to the 30-year-old as “SA,” as she was previously identified in Federal Court.

The SA does not face criminal charges, but prosecutors are seeking a peace deal on terrorism, which would impose restrictions on its freedoms. A peace bond is an admission that there are reasonable reasons to fear that a person may commit an act of terrorism.

Niv says he plans to oppose the Crown application.

University of Calgary law professor Michael Nesbitt, who specializes in counterterrorism law, calls the move by police and prosecutors a possible deal with SA and its attorneys.

The idea is that with the charges set, the police would still have a mechanism to monitor the person with the peace deal.

“Certainly charges can be brought against someone who traveled to take part in ISIS in Syria,” Nesbitt said.

“The opposite side if you have someone who is rehabilitated, repentant, who does not seem to be a risk other than the fact that they have shown a tendency in the past towards this, then imprisonment and a prosecution especially when the outcome is uncertain , seems like a compromise for everyone involved. “

SA reunites with the girl

SA and her daughter lived in a camp in northeastern Syria for two years. The father of the child has died, according to the statement of the Federal Court of the mother.

After she arrived on Monday, the RCMP took SA into custody, under an agreement between police, the Crown and SA lawyers. She was subsequently granted parole by a peace judge with the consent of prosecutors.

In an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday, prosecutors will not say whether the Crown envisions filing criminal charges.

On Monday, SA, who is a Canadian citizen, reunited with her five-year-old daughter after the child was allowed to leave with the woman’s sister and a U.S. diplomat in March.

At the time, the Canadian government said it helped secure the travel documents but did not arrange for her to leave the Islamic State detention camp where she was being held.

Human Rights Watch provided this photo of the five-year-old Canadian girl as she escaped from a detention camp for family members of Islamic State suspects in northeastern Syria. Her face is blurred to protect her identity. (Submitted by Human Rights Watch)

SA trip to Syria

In 2014, when he was 23, SA left Canada for Syria. According to the statements, SA says it realized it was “manipulated” to go to Syria.

In an interview with CBC News in March, SA said she never intended to join the Islamic State extremist group and described herself as naive and easily led by others when she left Canada.

She said she was a housewife, not a militant and that she knew she had made a mistake once she crossed the border into the so-called caliphate.

SA wrote in its statement that she tried to leave several times but was not allowed to do so and was subsequently “completely isolated from the outside world”.

In 2016 SA’s daughter was born.

SA provided ‘extensive information’ to the FBI

In 2019, after several attempts to flee Syria, SA was arrested by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Forces. She arrived in northeastern Syria at Camp Al-Hol that February.

Former US ambassador and diplomat Peter Galbraith has been in contact with the SA since March 2020 to help him be released from the Syrian prison camp.

Galbraith has worked to help some 8,000 women and children held in northeastern Syria because of their involvement or family ties to ISIS.

According to Galbraith, the SA provided the FBI with “extensive information on both ISIS suspects and abducted American children.”

5 RCMPofficerinterview SA in Iraq

“[S.A.] it was very helpful to me on many occasions, sharing information and offering other help to me from within the al-Roj camp, “Galbraith said in his statement.

The camp houses more than 700 families of suspected ISIS militants and is under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which run what is known as the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria.

Galbraith said the SA did not appear to be in any way in line with ISIS loyalists in the camps.

In June, with the help of Galbraith, the SA was released from the camps, spending the last five months in Iraq while waiting for the Canadian government to issue its travel documents.

According to the SA statement, she was interviewed over two days for a total of about eight hours by five RCMP officers who had traveled to Iraq in October for what she described as a “threat assessment”.

“After asking these questions, the RCMP officer told me that, given my answers and my presentation, it was his opinion that I was not a threat to anyone,” SA wrote.