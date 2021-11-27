International
Crown seeks peace deal on Calgary terrorism after Canadian mother released from ISIS detention camp
A Canadian woman who landed in Alberta earlier this week after being held in an ISIS detention camp in Syria for two years appeared in a courtroom in Calgary on Friday as prosecutors sought a peace deal on terrorism.
Defense attorney Yoav Nivand, prosecutor, prosecutor Ben Rodgers, scheduled a two-day hearing before provincial court judge Lloyd Robertson in March, when the Crown’s motion will be heard.
Prohibition of publication protects the identity of the 30-year-old. CBC News will refer to the 30-year-old as “SA,” as she was previously identified in Federal Court.
The SA does not face criminal charges, but prosecutors are seeking a peace deal on terrorism, which would impose restrictions on its freedoms. A peace bond is an admission that there are reasonable reasons to fear that a person may commit an act of terrorism.
Niv says he plans to oppose the Crown application.
University of Calgary law professor Michael Nesbitt, who specializes in counterterrorism law, calls the move by police and prosecutors a possible deal with SA and its attorneys.
The idea is that with the charges set, the police would still have a mechanism to monitor the person with the peace deal.
“Certainly charges can be brought against someone who traveled to take part in ISIS in Syria,” Nesbitt said.
“The opposite side if you have someone who is rehabilitated, repentant, who does not seem to be a risk other than the fact that they have shown a tendency in the past towards this, then imprisonment and a prosecution especially when the outcome is uncertain , seems like a compromise for everyone involved. “
SA reunites with the girl
SA and her daughter lived in a camp in northeastern Syria for two years. The father of the child has died, according to the statement of the Federal Court of the mother.
After she arrived on Monday, the RCMP took SA into custody, under an agreement between police, the Crown and SA lawyers. She was subsequently granted parole by a peace judge with the consent of prosecutors.
In an email sent to CBC News on Tuesday, prosecutors will not say whether the Crown envisions filing criminal charges.
On Monday, SA, who is a Canadian citizen, reunited with her five-year-old daughter after the child was allowed to leave with the woman’s sister and a U.S. diplomat in March.
At the time, the Canadian government said it helped secure the travel documents but did not arrange for her to leave the Islamic State detention camp where she was being held.
SA trip to Syria
In 2014, when he was 23, SA left Canada for Syria. According to the statements, SA says it realized it was “manipulated” to go to Syria.
In an interview with CBC News in March, SA said she never intended to join the Islamic State extremist group and described herself as naive and easily led by others when she left Canada.
She said she was a housewife, not a militant and that she knew she had made a mistake once she crossed the border into the so-called caliphate.
SA wrote in its statement that she tried to leave several times but was not allowed to do so and was subsequently “completely isolated from the outside world”.
In 2016 SA’s daughter was born.
SA provided ‘extensive information’ to the FBI
In 2019, after several attempts to flee Syria, SA was arrested by the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Forces. She arrived in northeastern Syria at Camp Al-Hol that February.
Former US ambassador and diplomat Peter Galbraith has been in contact with the SA since March 2020 to help him be released from the Syrian prison camp.
Galbraith has worked to help some 8,000 women and children held in northeastern Syria because of their involvement or family ties to ISIS.
According to Galbraith, the SA provided the FBI with “extensive information on both ISIS suspects and abducted American children.”
5 RCMPofficerinterview SA in Iraq
“[S.A.] it was very helpful to me on many occasions, sharing information and offering other help to me from within the al-Roj camp, “Galbraith said in his statement.
The camp houses more than 700 families of suspected ISIS militants and is under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which run what is known as the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria.
Galbraith said the SA did not appear to be in any way in line with ISIS loyalists in the camps.
In June, with the help of Galbraith, the SA was released from the camps, spending the last five months in Iraq while waiting for the Canadian government to issue its travel documents.
According to the SA statement, she was interviewed over two days for a total of about eight hours by five RCMP officers who had traveled to Iraq in October for what she described as a “threat assessment”.
“After asking these questions, the RCMP officer told me that, given my answers and my presentation, it was his opinion that I was not a threat to anyone,” SA wrote.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/canadian-mother-rcmp-syria-isis-camp-terrorism-peace-bond-calgary-1.6262635
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]