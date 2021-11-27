LIV Sothebys International Realty closes its fourth record





As the leading luxury real estate broker in Colorado, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) represents some of the most spectacular homes in a variety of markets across the state. The most recent record-breaking sale of an Evergreen property known as Chateau V marks the fourth record sale this year for brokers. As the trend of luxury home buying has increased over the past year, more buyers and sellers have sought the help of LIV SIR to achieve their real estate goals and create the life they want. Here’s a look at some of the ultra-luxury homes that LIV SIR has had the pleasure of selling so far this year. Chateau V in Evergreen

Just over a week ago, LIV SIR agents Whitney Cain, Jennifer Davenport, Emily Henderson and Rosemary Nigh represented the record-breaking 600 Chateau V Road dealers in Evergreen. This Biltmore-inspired property closed for the impressive $ 9,500,000 price, selling residential real estate at the highest price ever recorded in both Jefferson County and Clear Creek County. Perfectly positioned to maximize privacy and comprehensive alpine views, this castle-like mansion is located on 35 acres on top of a mountain. Vendors designed this limestone masterpiece to be a dream come true with lots of space to host gatherings for generations with six bedrooms and exceptional entertainment spaces. 22101 Bear tooth in golden color

Jonathan Danton recently represented the highest-priced residential real estate sale in the City of Golden within the last 20 years. The sale of 22101 Bear Tooth Drive closed on Friday, October 29, for the record price of $ 5,025,000. This single Golden House stands out from other local listings thanks to its spacious space, thoughtful design and proximity to nature. The vast 13,919-square-foot estate stretches across 35 acres covered by breathtaking open space and mountain views, something you don’t see every day in the City of Golden. Window walls and three million pounds of beautiful stone work make this property both unique and stunning. 22 Crossland Road in Colorado Springs

In Colorado Springs, a new record in luxury real estate was set with the sale of 22 Crossland Road. LIV SIR agents Katie Williams and Adana Leonard represented the sellers of this house which closed on Friday, October 8, for $ 8,000,000, selling residential real estate at the highest price ever recorded in El Paso County. Located within walking distance of the famous five-star Broadmoor Hotel, 22 Crossland Road is a stunning one-and-a-half acre complex in Colorado’s second largest city. This large 16,594-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in the main residence, an additional living space in the apartment above the garage, as well as an extra bedroom and bathroom in the separate guest house, ample space to live many generations or for him. host loved ones. 115 Francisco Street in Telluride

The sale of the home of legendary actor Tom Cruises Telluride won LIV SIR recognition at this year’s LRE awards. Dan Dockray, of LIV Sothebys International Realty, and Eric Lavey of Sothebys International Realty, represented the listing, which closed in May for a record $ 39.5 million. Bounded by the national forest on three sides, the property is a cluster of five plots, perched on top of a slope, overlooking more than 16 surrounding peaks. Although the house is extremely private, its location just minutes from the historic center of Telluride, as well as world-class skiing and golf, offers endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. These sales help illustrate the tremendous demand for luxury, lifestyle-focused homes in Colorado. Let LIV Sothebys International Realty help you with all your real estate needs by visiting livsothebysrealty.com. The Denver Post news and newsrooms had no role in this post preparation.

