WHO is trying to start outlining international rules for COVID blastsExBulletin

Representatives from 194 countries will begin negotiations on a possible new pandemic treaty. Officials say a lack of clarity on countries’ obligations has hampered the response to COVID.

The World Health Organization will launch a special session next week. Representatives from nearly 200 countries will begin talks on a new global pandemic treaty, amid concerns that their obligations have not been clear enough to respond to the spread of COVID. The goal is to create a new set of binding international rules for future outbreaks. NPR’s Jason Beaubien has more.

CORNISH: The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is openly stating that the world has not done a good job in addressing the global crisis of the COVID pandemic.

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS: Everyone has seen to what extent we were really disorganized and everyone has seen the failures in the global system.

JASON BEAUBIEN, BYLINE: These failures have been numerous. The main ones were the slow response to curbing the initial outbreak, the conflicts over the lack of exchange of information and medical supplies, and then when vaccines were finally developed, most of the world felt that they were not shared equally. The idea behind this next session of the World Health Assembly, says Tedros, is to start outlining a legal framework for each country’s international obligations during an upcoming health crisis.

TEDROS: I hope the countries will agree on a binding pact so that, you know, pandemics and epidemics can be better managed.

BEAUBIEN: The 194 nations and territories that are members of the World Health Organization will have a chance to weigh on what should or should not be in such a binding pact. Many low-income countries are emphasizing equality in negotiations. They want rich nations to commit to making universally available medical advances. Wealthy nations, in turn, want greater international access to information and access to areas where epidemics originated. However, some governments – China thinks – see this as a violation of their sovereignty. The hope is that a new treaty could help the WHO and others contain a regional outbreak before it becomes a global pandemic.

Suerie Moon, co-director of the Global Health Center at the Geneva Graduate Institute, says COVID has shown that the world desperately needs a new international framework for how to deal with 21st century pandemics. COVID-19 has caused great economic damage and claimed millions of lives. She says next week’s meeting is a litmus test for world leaders.

SUERIE MOON: After perhaps the greatest common global catastrophe since World War II, will our leaders show even part of the ambition, part of the vision we saw, you know, in 1945?

BEAUBIEN: This special session of the World Health Assembly is simply the beginning of negotiations to reform international rules about the pandemic. Moon says if a new treaty is proposed, it could take years to ratify if history is a guide. Different versions of the proposal will be discussed and renegotiated. Each individual country will then have to sign and finally approve the treaty within the country.

MOON: You know, we’re going to have to see how this is going to happen in the next two, three, four years. I hope it does not last longer than that. But it is certainly not realistic for this to be done within a year.

BEAUBIEN: The World Health Assembly lasts until Wednesday. By the end of that three-day meeting, Moon says it should be clear whether or not there is political will for a new set of international rules on how to deal with pandemics.

Jason Beaubien, NPR News.

