Opinion: Is it a good idea to invest in foreign stocks?

How many years under the performance do you have to endure before you are justified in giving up international actions?

Many of you are wondering because, contrary to the endless recommendations from pension financial planners to diversify internationally, U.S. stocks continue to perform better. This year is not even close: S&P 500s SPX,

-2.27%

The day-to-day return is 26.3%, compared to only 11.0% for the MSCI Index of Europe, Australia and the Far East (as measured by iShares MSCI EAFE ETF EFA,

-2.69%

).

However, this year is no exception. Over the past decade the S&P 500 has doubled the annual return of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, 17.2% to 8.6%. And over the last 15 years, the annual return of the S&P 500s is almost three times higher, 10.5% to 3.7%.

For this section I am reviewing, once again, the case of international diversification, asking if anything has changed that would require changing traditional financial planning advice.

Diversification

One of the main reasons why international diversification is recommended is its ability to reduce portfolio volatility. As modern portfolio theory teaches, to the extent that non-US stocks are unrelated to US stocks, a capital portfolio split between the two will be less volatile than a portfolio investing only in US stocks.

However, this argument has an Achilles heel: American and international stocks are least interrelated during bull markets, and they become highly interrelated during bear markets and crashes. These features greatly reduce the benefits of international diversification, as it would be better if it were exactly the opposite.

That’s because we do not really want diversification when the US market is growing. Rather, we need it when the US market is declining, and yet this is precisely when the correlation between US and international stocks is higher.

This is illustrated in the accompanying chart, which shows the correlation of monthly returns over the last five years of the S&P 500 and EAFE ETF. Note that correlations jump over bear markets.

As an example, consider the fall of the stock markets waterfall in February and March last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a massive closure of world economies. For February, the S&P 500 lost 8.1% while the EAFE index lost 8.2%. In March, both lost 12.4%. So in those two months international diversification brought no benefit.

Note also that the correlation between the two markets is much higher today than it was in the 1990s. This is important because the traditional case for international diversification is based largely on the historical results of past decades. If the correlations are consistently higher today than before, then this is another reason why traditional reasoning should be subtracted.

None of this means that there are still some benefits that reduce instability from international diversification. After all, as you can see from the graph, the correlation between domestic and international stocks is not 100%. However, these benefits appear to be significantly smaller than they were many decades ago.

To the extent that your reasoning for international diversification was reducing instability, you may therefore want to reconsider.

ASSESSMENT

The other main argument in favor of international stocks is based on relative ratings. Rarely will the US market be freer, so regular rebalancing of their capital portfolio in global markets will automatically lead you to high periodic sales and low purchases. This is not a bad idea.

Today there is such a possibility. Consider how the U.S. stock market matches that of other countries based on the cyclically-adjusted price / earnings ratio (or CAPE), the valuation report made famous by Yale University finance professor Robert Shiller. At the end of the third quarter of this year, the US CAPE stood at 37.1, higher than all but one market in other developed countries. according to the Barclays Index. Europe CAPE is 23.6, UK is 17.3, Hong Kong is 18.0 and Australia is 23.4.

Consider what international diversification offers to an investor who is concerned about valuations. To the extent that it focuses only on the American market, this investor has no choice but to raise money. However, if it diversifies internationally, it can maintain its target equity exposure by also investing in stocks that are more undervalued.

The easiest way for most individual investors to invest in non-US stocks is through a fund traded in exchange compared to a broad index. In addition to the iShares EAFE ETF, another frequently mentioned by newspapers monitoring my firms is the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS,

-2.86% .

For a speculative bet on international stocks, you might consider investing in Turkish stocks. iShares Turkey ETF TUR,

-4.27%

currently recommended by one of the best performing investment bulletins my firm monitors, even though the country’s shares have had a very bad year. But, mainly due to its poor performance, the country’s shares are extremely undervalued, according to its CAPE report. In fact, among the 26 markets for which the Barclays Indexes reports a CAPE, Turkey is the cheapest with a CAPE of 7.5 ae fifth of what the US ratio is.

However, do not distribute more than a small percentage of your capital portfolio in Turkish shares.

Mark Hulbert is a regular contributor to MarketWatch. His Hulbert estimates tracks investment papers that pay a fixed fee to be audited. It can be reached at [email protected].