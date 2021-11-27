What to expect during Iran-US nuclear deal negotiationsExBulletin

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Now, the US envoy in the negotiations with Iran is Rob Malley. Prior to this round of talks, he traveled to visit Iran’s neighbors. He went to Israel, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Now, when Malley spoke to us, he said that those of the Persian Gulf and other countries offered Iran a choice and he delivered their message that way.

ROBERT MALLEY: There are two paths ahead. One way is to return to the agreement in which case we, the Gulf countries, are prepared to expand their diplomatic and economic ties, which they say they want to do – to integrate the region economically and diplomatically. But if you do not return to the deal, if you continue to escalate and increase your nuclear progress, then that door will close. Iran will once again become the cause of a non-proliferation crisis.

INSKEEP: And that’s the message Malley hopes to bring to next week’s negotiations in Vienna. He says Arab countries that once doubted the nuclear deal are ready for the US to return to it.

MALLEY: I would not say that they fell in love with the deal, but they understood that the reality is that the alternative to the deal, which is without a deal or no US participation in the deal – means that Iran has left its own. commitments – has meant an increase in the nuclear program and more aggressive behavior of Iran and the region. And I think all the Gulf countries – and some of them have different assessments of the merits of the agreement. But everyone agrees that getting back into the deal is critical now. And they offered Iran those two avenues.

INSKEEP: Israel openly opposed the deal and openly welcomed President Trump leaving the deal, but now has a new government. Has Israel’s attitude changed?

MALLEY: So I will not hide that Israel still remains against the agreement, although I think there are some nuances in the public debate, including former Israeli officials who say the withdrawal from the agreement was a big mistake. I think they would prefer that we not rejoin the agreement, but at the same time, they have made it clear that they do not want to have public differences with us. They understand that if we go back to the deal, they will not try to stop it. If that happens, they want us to work together on what happens once we get back to the deal. And if we do not return to the agreement, if Iran is not prepared, they want us to work closely, which of course we want to do as well.

INSKEEP: Just about a year ago, an Iranian nuclear scientist was killed. Israel, rightly or wrongly, was blamed for that murder. Did that hinder your efforts to assassinate an Iranian scientist at a time when a new president was preparing to try to resume this nuclear deal?

MALLEY: So I do not want to go into details of what may or may not have happened in Iran. I mean, our focus is on diplomacy, seeing if we can get back to the deal and then build on it. But if not, if Iran chooses – and indeed it is at this point, I think, an Iranian choice – if they choose not to return to the deal, then obviously, we will have to look at other efforts, diplomatic and otherwise, in an effort to address Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

INSKEEP: Diplomatic and otherwise.

MALLEY: Well, I mean, economically and differently. I mean, I think – President Biden has made it clear, like Secretary Blinken, that we privilege diplomacy. And I think we have made it clear now – and I think you and I have talked about it several times – that we are prepared to go back to the agreement and lift all the sanctions that are not in line with the agreement. So if Iran wants to come back to the deal, it has a way of doing so. If he does not want to get back into the deal, if he wants to – if he continues to do what he seems to be doing now, which is to crawl to the nuclear diplomatic table and accelerate its pace when it comes to nuclear. program, if this is the path you choose, we will have to respond accordingly. And so we’ve gone through this before, so the options that are available to America are familiar to everyone.

INSKEEP: When we last sat in this office talking, the old Iranian government was still in place. The old president was still in office. Old foreign minister, old nuclear negotiator. Now a new president who is seen as more conservative, more skeptical of the United States – or perhaps I should say even more skeptical of the United States – has taken office. How has this changed your position?

MALLEY: So it has not changed our attitude. I think it remains to be seen how Iran’s position has changed. If anyone judges by what Iran has done – continued to expand its nuclear program – what it has not done, which is back on the table – we will only be back on Monday, so it has been five months since the last time we met – and what has been said, which is holding very tough stances regarding their demands, this does not bode well for the talks. So let’s see what they say when they are at the table. But obviously the indications they have given – and we are not the only ones who have heard those indications – are not particularly encouraging.

So Russia, China, the US, Germany, France and the UK all agree. Let’s get back to the deal. Let us do this by closing the remaining issues that remained open in June after six rounds of talks. But let’s hurry because time is not on our side. And I have to emphasize this. Given the pace of Iran’s nuclear progress, we do not have much time before we have to conclude that Iran has chosen another path.

INSKEEP: I think you know very well one of the criticisms of trying to get back into the deal, which is that at some point it expires. We have six years in the deal. Some of the provisions were supposed to last only 10 years. You are not in agreement yet. It will take some time. Is there still a point to return to this deal?

MALLEY: Well, listen; By withdrawing from the agreement, we have brought that crisis much closer to us. And when people – the agreement, some of its provisions lasted 10 years, some 15, some 20, some 25, some never expired. The whole – I would say irony, but it is a tragedy – of the decision to withdraw from the agreement is that it has brought all those problems of the future much closer to home. See; our goal was that when we negotiated the agreement, we would succeed in implementing the agreement. Building a small amount of trust – I would not even go that far, but somehow I feel that both parties can fulfill their commitments. And then build on it to address the many, many other issues we have with Iran, including aspects of its nuclear program. This was what we hoped to do.

The problem is pulling out of the deal, we are sitting now, you and I, talking about issues that were addressed in 2016, instead of building reaching the nuclear deal in an effort to address the issues that we have with Iran and, frankly , that Iran has with us.

INSKEEP: How will the talks in Vienna work?

MALLEY: Well, we will be in a hotel room and we will wait to hear what others will report, those with whom Iran agrees to talk. So this is not exactly how it should be, and we have repeatedly told Iran – indirectly, as they will not listen to us directly – that if they want to get results, if they want to get faster results , the best way. is to sit face to face with us.

INSKEEP: Rob Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, spoke earlier this week.

