Canada-wide arrest warrant for Edmonton’s Northeast murder suspect





UPDATE: On the afternoon of November 26, 2021, police issued a notice of the news saying Meeches was handed to them earlier in the day. He has since been formally charged with second-degree murder. WARNING: This article contains some disturbing details. An arrest warrant has been issued across Canada for a man wanted in connection with the death of a 31-year-old woman in northeastern Edmonton on Sunday. The Edmonton Police Department issued a press release Thursday night seeking information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Donny Nathan Meeches. They said Meeches is wanted for second-degree murder. According to police, officers responded to a phone call about an injured woman at a home in the 139th Avenue and 35th Street area around 8 p.m. Sunday. “Upon arrival, officers found the woman and gave her first aid, however, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” police said. The story goes down the ad An autopsy was completed earlier Thursday and confirmed the woman was the murder victim. Police said they had decided to hide the cause of death for “investigative reasons”. “Since the woman’s 11-year-old son was present at the time of her death, her name is being retained to protect his privacy during this difficult time,” police added. Trends The WHO designates the new version of COVID-19 Omicron as a disturbing variant

Explanator: What is this new COVID-19 variant emerging in South Africa? READ MORE: The death of a woman in northeastern Edmonton over the weekend was considered suspicious: police Police did not provide details about what investigators think happened, but said Meeches and the woman who died “were acquainted with each other”. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or call 377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250. Police warn that Meece is considered dangerous and should not be approached. He is described as being about five feet and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has several tattoos on his face, neck, arms and hands. Police said he was last seen wearing dark pants, a white long-sleeved t-shirt and a dark jacket. EPS noted that they believe Meeches has ties to Manitoba and British Columbia. The story goes down the ad Click here to Watch a Video of the Meeches | You can see the photos of the suspect below. Donny Nathan Meeches is wanted on an arrest warrant across Canada.

