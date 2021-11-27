The E Fighter flu passes into the serial delivery phase





Saab announced this week that the Gripen E – a major upgrade to the original design of the Gripen fighters – has now entered the delivery phase. Six serial production aircraft have left the factory and are now being prepared and tested prior to delivery to both aircraft customers. Four of the planes are destined for the Fora Area Brasileira and two for Sweden’s Flygvapnet. The milestone was highlighted during a high-level presentation at the Saab Linkping plant on November 24, attended by the commanders of two air forces: General Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior from Brazil and Major General Carl-Johan Edstrm from Sweden. Senior Saab figures including president and CEO Micael Johansson also attended. “The start of the serial distribution phase is an extremely important achievement for the Gripen program. “It shows that we have a mature product and that we are fulfilling our contractual obligations,” said Johansson. “All this has been possible thanks to our smart ways of working, innovative production technologies and close cooperation with customers.” During the visit the Brazilian and Swedish delegations discussed joint activities and were presented with exhibits from the new aircraft in the air and on the ground. They also visited and experienced the mission training simulator. “It is a pleasure to follow the completion of another step in the process of handing over the F-39 Gripen aircraft, which will lead the evolution of the combat capabilities of the Brazilian Air Force,” commented General Baptista Junior. “This project represents a new technological level for Brazil and is essential to the development of our industrial defense base. Eight Gripen Es line up at Linkping’s runway, including four production F-39Es for Brazil and a mix of Swedish production and test aircraft. (Photo: Saab) Saab flew with the first of three test aircraft (series 39-8, -9 and -10) on 15 June 2017. The first standard production aircraft flew on 26 August 2019. After tests in Sweden it was flown to Brazil in September 2020 to continue the work of evidence. The first for Sweden – also for tests – flew on December 3, 2019. Sweden has a 60 JAS 39E single-seat contract, while Brazil has ordered a 28-seat F-39E. The first 13 will be built and assembled in Sweden, while the assembly will take place in Brazil for the next eight. The last seven – plus eight two-seater F-39Fs – will be produced entirely in Brazil. An Embraer-led industrial group leads the two-nation development program, with the first aircraft already under construction.

