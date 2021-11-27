International Summer Program: Night of Aboriginal Astronomy – News and Events





Join us at the Gravity Center and Gingin Observatory for an Aboriginal Astronomy session where you will sit down with the indigenous elder, Dr. Noel Nannup, and learn about Aboriginal dream time creation stories before you go to the observatory and watch through our telescopes the wonders of our universe. This activity is heavily subsidized by Curtin, so the student contribution is $ 20. This cost will cover your session and transportation to and from Curtin University. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a jacket as the temperature may drop in the evening and part of the session will be outside. We encourage students not to bring valuables, including jewelry or identity documents such as passports. 18:30: Students arrive at Curtin University flagpole to register and board buses

19:45: Students arrive at the Gingin Gravity Center.

20:00: Aboriginal Astronomy session begins

22:00: Aboriginal Astronomy session ends; students board the bus.

11:15: Students arrive at Curtin University flagpole. This activity is available only to currently enrolled international students in a course at Curtin University, continuing from 2021, or starting in 2022. During the activity, Curtin students are expected to behave accordinglyCurtin Student Card.Please familiarize yourself with these expectations before registering for this activity, as not being able to follow these activities may result in your leaving the activity. Places are limited so book your place!Please use your Curtin student email to registerfor the event. Registrations using non-Curtin email addresses will not be valid. To register,please visit the registration page. Important information By registering for this activity, you declare that you are an international student over the age of 18 * who is currently enrolled in Curtin and have read the above information and documents. You also agree: declare any medical or accessibility requirements of which the facilitator should be aware and inform the facilitator of any illness or injury that day.

comply with the requirements of the Curtin Student Card and acknowledge that any violation of the Card may result in your removal from the activity.

inform the university immediately of your withdrawal from an activity.Any withdrawal 48 hours or less before activity, without reasonable cause, may result in refusal of refund. * If you are under 18, please contact us at 9266 3954 for further information on how to proceed. For any additional information, please, [email protected]

