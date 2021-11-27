3 bodies found may be related to protests in Solomon Islands





MELBOURNE, Australia After days of riots in the Solomon Islands during which protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, the burning of buildings and the looting of shops, authorities on Saturday said they had found the bodies of three people in a burned building. They are the first deaths reported after days of violent protests in Honiara, the capital of nations. The three bodies, which were cremated, were found in the wreckage of a shop in the Chinatown neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Police were investigating the death, he said. It is unclear whether the deaths are directly linked to the protests, but they come after officials in China urged the Solomon Islands to protect Chinese citizens and businesses. The Chinese city of Honiaras was one of the most targeted areas by protesters. The decision of the central government of the Solomon Islands to move its diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China in 2019 was the driving force behind the protests, according to experts, with the movement exacerbating the lines of social and political error dividing the nation.

Many of the protesters came from Malaita, the country’s most populous island, to the island of Guadalcanal, where the capital is located. The strained relationship between the two islands, over a perceived unequal distribution of economic resources and development that has left Malaita one of the poorest provinces in the country, stretches back decades. Its provincial government has maintained a relationship with Taiwan in defiance of the central government’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing. On Wednesday, a planned demonstration turned violent as protesters attacked Parliament demanding Mr Sogavares’s resignation. On the way they clashed with police officers, who used tear gas and fired firearms. Demonstrators set fire to a police station, a high school and numerous buildings in Chinatown. They looted shops and tried to loot Mr Sogavares’s personal residence before being pushed by police. As protests erupted, opposition lawmakers and Malaita Prime Minister Daniel Suidani stepped up calls for Mr Sogavare to step down. But he refused, saying: “If I am fired as prime minister, he will be in the rostrum of the Assembly. The Chinese embassy called on Chinese residents in Honiara to close their businesses and hire security guards, while a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that China was taking all necessary measures to protect the security and rights and legitimate interests of Chinese citizens and institutions in the Solomon Islands. police said On Saturday they had arrested over 100 people in connection with the riots and the police station appealed to residents to respect each other as well as our visiting friends from abroad.

By Saturday morning, riots had largely stopped and streets were calm, according to local journalists and social media, and police officers and peacekeepers patrolled the streets. Australia sent about 100 police officers and soldiers on Thursday and Friday to help stabilize the situation, and Papua New Guinea sent 35 police and correctional service personnel on Friday. More than 1,500 Asian immigrants are said to have been displaced by the unrest. according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

