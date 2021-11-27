US and Iran to discuss nuclear deal MondayExBulletin

The Biden administration will make another effort to revive the Iran nuclear deal in talks starting in Vienna. Time has passed and many things have changed since Trump’s White House abandoned the deal.

The United States and Iran begin high-level talks Monday in Vienna. European diplomats will be mediators. This is because Iran refuses to meet directly with US officials, who are trying to revive a nuclear deal that left the Trump administration. Since then, the Iranians have made great strides in their nuclear program, and this has worried diplomats, as NPR’s Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: The Biden administration has sought to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, turning Iran’s nuclear program into a box in exchange for easing sanctions. But after six rounds of talks, Iran pressed the pause button. Now Iran has a new president with new demands. U.S. envoy Robert Malley told NPR’s Morning Edition that Iran’s recent rhetoric does not bode well for the Vienna negotiations.

ROBERT MALLEY: I believe in preparation. I do not believe in prejudice, and so see what they say when they are at the table. But obviously the indications they have given – and we are not the only ones who have heard those indications – are not particularly encouraging.

KELEMEN: Iran wants to first see the US lift all sanctions, as it was the US that withdrew from the deal. They also want a way to ensure that the US will not abandon it again, even after the next presidential election. Malley says they are not beginners.

MALLEY: If these are the kinds of demands they make, that equates to saying, we don’t really want a deal; we just want to spend the next few months building our nuclear program.

KELEMEN: The US does not have the luxury of time, says Michael Singh of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Iran’s nuclear program is advancing rapidly. It is now enriching uranium to 60%.

MICHAEL SINGH: The jump from 60 to 90%, 90% being the level of enrichment you would need for nuclear weapons scale fuel, is a much shorter jump than the jump the Iranians have already made. And there is no real imaginable civic goal for enrichment at this level.

KELEMEN: Singh, who served in the Bush administration, argues that it is time for a Plan B, or a whole new deal, or a much tougher U.S. position with a credible military threat.

SINGH: Making Iranians believe it, especially when the overall goal of our strategy in the world, our grand strategy, is to focus less on the Middle East and more on Asia, I think, is difficult and may require steps that the Biden Administration is reluctant to take.

KELEMEN: Israel is believed to have been behind the recent attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and the targeted assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist. Suzanne DiMaggio of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argues that sabotage only complicates matters.

SUZANNE DIMAGGIO: It is simply pushing the Iranians to move forward with the nuclear program, to continue to make progress. So it does not work. Also, I think it could lead to a miscalculation if we see the Iranians now involved in escalating with the Israelis.

KELEMEN: DiMaggio does not see any great option for a Plan B, but she admits it will be tricky to negotiate with the new Iranian government. She has led informal diplomatic contacts with Iran and describes the new team this way.

DIMAGGIO: They are definitely more conservative and tougher than their predecessors. They are coming to the table with something to try. They have some chips on their shoulders. They will seek to be able to say they have received more than their predecessors.

KELEMEN: However, she says, they have an incentive to get relief from US sanctions and to show the Iranians that they can improve their country’s economy.

Michele Kelemen, NPR News, Washington.

