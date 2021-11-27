International travelers worried after the discovery of the new variant COVID-19 WSB-TV Channel 2





ATLANTA – After the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 was discovered in South Africa, many travelers are careful to fulfill their travel plans. A panel from the World Health Organization says the Omicron variant could be even worse than the Delta variant. They said there could be a higher risk of re-infection for people who had COVID-19. The US government is taking early action against the virus, although it has not yet been detected in the US. President Biden has imposed a travel ban in eight African countries where cases of the variant have been detected: South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mizambique and Malawi. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] Channel 2 Michele Newell spoke to some travelers who are a little nervous about the trip after learning about the variant. Alan Byrds’ son and grandchildren, whom he has not seen in more than a year, live in Zambia. Although he is not on the list of places where travel is prohibited, Byrd says he is not sure if he should continue with his plans to visit. I’m not sure if I want to finish this flight now because I do not want to get there and get stuck, Newell said after arriving at Atlantas Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the flight. [Im] very worried about him. I am an elderly person with basic health problems. Byrds’ flight was scheduled for an 18-hour stay in Johannesburg, South Africa, of which he was concerned. I do not think it’s good for you to travel now, pop. All right, I’ll go and talk to them and see about the reshuffle, the boy told Byrds on the phone. Byrd canceled his flight. TRENDS: The other travelers, though anxious, pursued their plans. I was worried about security measures, but I think the airlines I have chosen have good measures, said Vinayak Daramwer, who was flying to India. Delta Airlines flies from Johannesburg to Atlanta three times a week. Delta says it has no current plans to make adjustments, but will work closely with the government to monitor the variant and travel restrictions. [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter] The new variant has not been discovered in Georgia. The U.S. Department of Public Health says it is closely monitoring the variant and continues to urge Georgians to get vaccinated. 2021 Cox Media Group

