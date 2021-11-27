November Update: Location and Status of the Royal Caribbean International Fleet – Cruise Industry News

With three more vessels resuming service in December, a total of 20 vessels are expected to conduct revenue operations for Royal Caribbean International in 2022.

Cruise industry news has compiled the location and status of the Royal Caribbean Fleet since November 26, 2021:

Odyssey of the seas

Year of Construction: 2021

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The Odyssey of the Seas has been in service for over four months and continues to offer weekly departures from the Port Everglades. The Quantum Ultra-Class is currently sailing an eight-night cruise in the Southern Caribbean that includes visits to Nassau, Curaao and Aruba.

Spectrum of the seas

Year of Construction: 2019

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Hong Kong

The Sea Spectrum is offering a series of short voyages to nowhere from Hong Kong. The program, which was launched in October, is exclusive to locals and includes two, three and four night ocean getaways.

Symphony of the Seas

Year of Construction: 2018

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Symphony of the Seas has been offering Caribbean cruises from Miami since August when it resumed service.

The ovation of the seas

Year of Construction: 2016

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Seattle, Washington

After a successful season in Alaska, Ovation of the Seas is again on an operational break. With its Australian 2021-2022 season now canceled, the ship is awaiting resumption of service in the Seattle area.

Harmony of the seas

Year of Construction: 2016

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas is back in North America after a summer season in the Mediterranean. The ship is now offering one-week Caribbean cruises departing from Port Canaveral.

Hymn of the seas

Year of construction: 2015

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: US East Coast

The Anthem of the Seas is another Royal Caribbean ship that will return to North America after a season in Europe and is currently located on Cape Liberty. The Quantum class ship is sailing seven to 12 nights to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Quantum of the seas

Year of construction: 2014

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Singapore

The first Royal Caribbean to resume revenue service after the pandemic, the Quantum of the Seas, has been sailing in Asia for more than a year. Currently, the ship continues to offer its Singapore-based short voyages to nowhere.

The allure of the seas

Year of construction: 2010

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Caribbean

“Allure of the Seas” is currently sailing in the East Caribbean. After several months of sailing from Port Canaveral, the ship was recently repositioned at Fort Lauderdale, offering one-week cruises to the East and West Caribbean from Port Everglades.

Oasis of the seas

Year of construction: 2009

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Caribbean

Since resuming service in September, Oasis of the Seas has offered a series of Caribbean cruises from Miami. Weekly itineraries include visits to several popular destinations in the region, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, the private island of Royal Caribbeans in the Bahamas.

Independence of the seas

Year of construction: 2008

Capacity: 3600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Independence of the Seas is offering short cruises in the Bahamas. The Freedom class ship sails from Port Canaveral twice a week and visits Nassau and CocoCay.

Freedom of the seas

Year of construction: 2007

Capacity: 3600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The Liberty of the Seas resumed service in October after a usual point in Spain. The ship is now sailing a seven-night cruise program in the Western Caribbean from Galveston.

Freedom of the seas

Year of construction: 2006

Capacity: 3600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. In July, the ship was the first to resume service to the Royal Caribbean in the United States.

The jewel of the seas

Year of construction: 2004

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Caribbean

Jewel of the Seas returned to North America in November after spending the summer sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean. The ship is currently based in Miami and offers one-week cruises in the Caribbean.

The sailor of the seas

Year of construction: 2003

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Mariner of the Seas returned to friendly operations in August and is currently offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

Serenade of the seas

Year of construction: 2003

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

The Serenade of the Seas marked the return of the Royal Caribbean to Tampa after spending a season in Alaska. The ship is currently offering short voyages to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean from its port in Florida.

Sea navigator

Year of construction: 2002

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

On November 19, the Navigator of the Seas became the latest Royal Caribbean International ship to welcome guests. Sailing from Los Angeles, the ship is now offering a series of itineraries to the Mexican Riviera and the West Coast.

The splendor of the seas

Year of construction: 2002

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Florida Coast

Ready to resume service in December, the Brilliance of the Seas is spending the remainder of its operational break in the Florida Bahamas region.

The adventure of the seas

Year of construction: 2001

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Galveston, Texas

The adventure of the seas recently returned to North America after a dry point in France. Since the beginning of November, the ship has been offering cruises based in Galveston to Mexico.

The splendor of the seas

Year of construction: 2001

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Cdiz, Spain

Radiance of the Seas is awaiting the resumption of service in Spain where it arrived in August. After a bank at a local shipyard, the ship remained anchored in the port of Cdiz.

Sea explorer

Year of construction: 2000

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: East Caribbean

After a 20-month operational hiatus, Explorer of the Seas resumed service on November 7th. The Voyager class ship is now offering one-week Caribbean cruises departing from Puerto Rico.

The traveler of the seas

Year of Construction: 1999

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Limassol, Cyprus

In October, the Voyager of the Seas returned to Europe after spending several years sailing exclusively in Asia. The ship built in 1999 is currently awaiting the resumption of its service in Cyprus.

Vision of the seas

Year of Construction: 1998

Capacity: 2000 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

With all schedules canceled for the remainder of the year, Vision of the Seas remains on operational pause in the Bahamas. The ship is currently anchored near the Grand Bahamas shipyard in Freeport.

Rhapsody of the seas

Year of Construction: 1997

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: St. Maarten

Rhapsody of the Seas is currently anchored near Philipsburg, St. Louis. Maarten and is set to resume service in 2022.

The fascination of the seas

Year of Construction: 1997

Capacity: 2250 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Bahamas

After a routine spot at the Navantia shipyard in Spain, the Magic of the Seas has recently returned to North America. The ship is currently in the Bahamas, ready to resume service from Baltimore in December.

The greatness of the seas

Year of Construction: 1996

Capacity: 1950 guests

Status: In operational pause

Location: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

The Grandeur of the Seas is another Caribbean royal ship returning to service soon. It is currently anchored in St.