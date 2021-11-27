Solomon Islands protest: 3 burnt bodies found in Chinese neighborhood in Honiara after days of unrest





Police are investigating the cause of their deaths and their identities, and there is no further information to reveal at this point, Solomon Islands police officer Desmond Rave told CNN on Saturday.

“Honiara is quite tense at the moment, but the city is returning to normal,” said Rave.

Security forces were unable to stop the riots in Honiara that began on Wednesday with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and the looting and burning of shops and businesses.

Many of the protesters come from the most populous province of Malaita, where there is dissatisfaction with the government and opposition to its 2019 decision to end diplomatic relations with Taiwan and establish formal ties with China, according to Reuters.

Demonstrators are also calling on the government to cut ties with China, respect the rights of the Malaita people to self-determination, and resume development projects in Malaita province. More than 100 people have been arrested since Saturday, according to police, who called on protesters to stop looting and burning buildings and warned of further arrests if the riots do not stop. To strengthen local police, troops from the Australian Defense Force (ADF) arrived in Honiara on Friday, the Australian High Commissioner for the Islands confirmed on Saturday. Sharing a photo of a RAAF C-17 body transporter landing in the capital, Dr. Lachlan Strahan, Australian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands wrote on Twitter: “ADF arrives in Honiara!” The Australian Joint Operations Command on Saturday released photos of soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 6th Brigade and 17th Army Brigade disembarking military transport aircraft as part of the “emergency relief mission”. The Australian peacekeepers have been deployed at the request of the Solomon Islands government. Their arrival comes after a third night of violence that saw the prime minister’s residence attacked and large parts of the capital turned to ashes, according to Agence France-Presse reporters in Honiara. The Australian Ministry of Defense said it had also deployed the Royal Australian Navy HMAS Armidale patrol boat to the islands to support local forces in maritime safety. Papua New Guinea also deployed a security team to the Solomon Islands on Friday following a request from the Pacific island nation, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement. The security team, consisting of 20 police officers and 15 members of the correctional service, is set to help the Solomon Islands police to “stop looting and vandalism” in Honiara and is subject to increase if the need arises, the statement said. The Solomon Islands government announced a overnight curfew on Friday and advised all public servants to stay home. The schedule will run daily from 7pm to 6am, starting on Friday. “During the period, only authorized officers are allowed to move inside the city,” a government statement said. On Friday, the central government advised all public servants to stay home due to the riots, with the exception of key workers, and encouraged staff to ensure they had food supplies “due to the uncertainty of the current situation”. On Thursday, a local journalist said fires were burning in Chinatown and police had lost control in eastern Honiara.

CNN’s Elizabeth Osifelo and CNN’s Helen Regan contributed to the report.

