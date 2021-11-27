Iran halts protests against growing water shortages





For two weeks, the Iranian government tolerated growing protests over scarce water supplies in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, seeing them rise as restaurants served demonstrators free soup and barbers offered free haircuts. State television even broadcast interviews with farmers discussing their grievances. But after the protests spread to at least one other city, the predictable happened on Friday: The government hit hard. Security forces with batons, shields and guns stormed the city riverbed around 4pm on Thursday as a group of farmers were drinking tea and talking about the protest strategy over a campfire. Security forces had used a megaphone to tell farmers they had 10 minutes to evacuate, Hassan Tavakoli, a 47-year-old farmer from Isfahan, said in a telephone interview. His account was backed up by several videos shared with The New York Times by Isfahan residents.

“Before we could move, they suddenly burned our tents and started throwing tear gas and firing into the air,” Mr Tavakoli said. He said the crowd included several families with young children and two babies. “I never expected them to do that to us, beat us, shoot us and hurt the farmers,” he added. For more than two weeks, Mr. Tavakoli and hundreds of other farmers had protested in the dry Zayanderoud riverbed of the city. Tens of thousands of people joined them in a show of solidarity. Their demand: Restore water flows in the river to help irrigate agricultural lands destroyed by mismanagement of water resources. We have nothing left of our lands and livelihood, we are just asking for the right to water, said Mr. Tavakoli. He owns three hectares of agricultural land that was once rich in wheat, barley and vegetable crops. The land has been dry and barren for 15 months, forcing Mr. Tavakoli to sell his cattle to survive. Iran has faced growing water shortage problems due to years of mismanagement. In the case of Isfahan, water is diverted through underground pipelines away from agricultural land and towards industrial complexes in the Yazd desert province and for drinking water in the religious city of Qom.

The Meteorological Organization of Iran estimates that about 97 percent of the country is facing drought to some degree. The country’s former energy minister warned in May that Iran was facing its driest summer in 50 years and that temperatures approaching 50 degrees Celsius 122 degrees Fahrenheit would lead to power outages and water shortages. The July water shortage protests, organized mainly by farmers from the ethnic Arab population in Khuzestan province, were also violently suppressed by the government. As a temporary solution, officials opened a curse and water flowed back into the river, helping irrigate farmers’ land and hydrate livestock. In Thursday’s crackdown, security forces asked farmers to issue a statement announcing that their protest had ended even though no solution had been reached and the government had not taken steps to address their concerns, Mr Tavakoli said. On Friday, as people gathered to protest, security forces attacked with more violence. Clashes spread from the dry riverbed to the streets in downtown Isfahan. Security guards fired shots and tear gas at crowds of protesters and beat them with sticks, according to two eyewitnesses in the area and videos widely shared on social media. There were no official casualty figures, but videos and eyewitnesses said dozens of demonstrators were injured. Mr Tavakoli said dozens of farmers were seriously injured in the clashes, but he had not heard of any deaths. Rights activists said dozens of people were arrested. Videos on social media showed a woman wearing a black umbrella bleeding from her nose; a middle-aged man with blood flowing to his face from a swollen bruised eye; and a naked man filled with red spots, apparently from bird-shooting. Several videos showed protesters throwing stones at police against the riots and chanting shame on you and death of the dictator and death of Khamenei, targeting Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all key state and security issues.

Mobile and internet services were cut off in Isfahan and Khuzestan, residents said, as the government tried to cut off communication and organization. Experts on water shortages in Iran say climate change and reduced rainfall have exacerbated the drought caused by mismanagement. This is water bankruptcy, there are many water rights holders, but there is not enough water in the accounts, said Kaveh Madani, a world-renowned water expert and former deputy director of the Iranian environmental agency. People upstream and downstream of Zayanderoud are looking for water for everyone. But this is mission impossible. The Zayanderoud River flows through the historic city of Isfahan. Its leafy river banks are the city’s main green space and families gather on summer evenings for a picnic. In the fall, the river serves as a stop for migratory birds that flock south.

