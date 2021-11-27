BC registers 341 new cases with COVID-19 and 6 other deaths





BC health officials reported 341 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Friday. In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 3,035 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in BC. A total of 291 people are in hospital with the disease, with 115 in intensive care. Overall, hospital admissions, which usually lag behind increases and decreases in new cases, have dropped by 18.7 per cent since last Friday, when 358 people were hospitalized with the disease. The number of patients in intensive care is about 5.5 percent from a week ago when 109 people were in the ICU. The number of provincial deaths from COVID-19 is now 2,322 lives lost from 217,099 cases confirmed to date. The regional division of new cases is as follows: 100 new cases in Fraser Health, which has a total of 1071 active cases.

77 new cases in Internal Health, which has a total of 593 active cases.

68 new cases in Island Health, which has a total of 448 active cases.

65 new cases at Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 536 active cases in total.

31 new cases in Northern Health, which has a total of 381 active cases

There are no new cases among people residing outside of Canada, a group that has six active cases. There are a total of eight active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care settings. The province has reported outbreaks at Queens Park Care Center New Westminster and Dufferin Care Center in Coquitlam. Outbreaks of acute care include: Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Ridge Meadows Hospital

St. Paul’s Hospital As of Friday, 91 percent of those 12 years and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.6 percent their second dose. From November 18 to 24, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 59.2 percent of cases and from November 11 they accounted for 68.4 percent of hospitalizations, by province. To date, 8.63 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including just over four million second doses. New variant of concern declared as travel restrictions imposed The federal government has imposed travel restrictions on seven countries in South Africa after a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa was declared a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization. Concerns have been raised about variant B.1.1.529, which has been dubbed the “omicron” variant, which is potentially more transmissible and possibly more resistant to vaccines than previously discovered variants. All foreign nationals who have traveled through South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini or Mozambique in the last 14 days will be barred from entering Canada and those who have arrived from those countries will have to be quarantined for 14 days. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix issued a joint statement Friday supporting federal restrictions. “We do not yet know the impact of this news [variant of concern] “There will be transmission or severity of the disease, but taking this immediate preliminary action is careful,” they said. “At the moment, there is no evidence that this variant has been introduced in British Columbia.” According to officials, the BC Centers for Disease Control has listed over 90,000 individual cases of the virus so far and will continue to examine for variants including omicron.

