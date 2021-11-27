International
Nova Scotia comprehensive education plan has good bones but lacks clarity, report reveals
A new report released today praised the first year of implementation of Nova Scotia’s new comprehensive education policy and made some recommendations on how to ensure the policy improves student life.
The comprehensive education plan of the province was established in September 2020, in order for all students to feel that they belong and that they are “accepted, safe and valued” in their school, in order to learn and succeed.
The policy expands from focus to those with disabilities to also include support for other historically marginalized groups, such as Scottish and Indigenous African students, students living in poverty, and LGBTQ students.
The review is being conducted over three years by two researchers from the University of Ottawa. Their future findings will be published as they continue to talk to teachers, support staff, parents and students.
Jessica Whitley, one of the report’s authors, said many school leaders and staff are happy with the policy, but there is some confusion about how to implement it.
“I think in general what we’re seeing is a lot of momentum and enthusiasm and then a sense of how we can best place these practices in order to support the kids who need to be supported,” said Whitley, one. associate professor of inclusive education.
Hundreds of new staff positions
Since 2018, the province has budgeted for nearly 900 additional staff. New roles include counselors, teaching assistants, autism and behavioral advocates, school psychologists, Nova Scotia African regional facilitators, and Mi’kmaw education consultants.
The government created 277 new positions in September, but it is not always clear what those jobs will look like.
The report found that “some job descriptions are confusing or incomplete, they overlap with existing positions, and expectations regarding new hires are not always clearly communicated.”
Whitley saw this when she visited schools.
“There were people who said, ‘Well, this is a new term for us, does that really mean we’re doing things differently or is it just a reformulation?'” She said.
“There needs to be real clarity about what this process means.”
Augy Jones, executive director for inclusive education in the Department of Early Childhood Education and Development, said regional education centers will work with the department to determine how these roles fit into their specific circumstances.
“These 900 positions are just the first step,” Jones said. “The most important step is how do they integrate so that teachers see them as positive and helpful?”
The need for leadership and new policies
Cynthia Carroll, executive director of Autism Nova Scotia, said the commitment to inclusive education is great to see, but she agreed that creating positions is only part of a larger enigma.
“We need strong leadership and we need new policies and new frameworks and new ways of working together that are innovative.”
Carroll also questioned how these positions would be filled across the province.
“We know there are major shortages with some of these professionals in Nova Scotia,” she said. “So what is the vacancy now for some of the positions needed, especially in rural Nova Scotia?”
Jones said there is no timeline for filling all the new positions.
“So those full-time positions are ready and funded,” he said. “In fact putting 100 percent of the people in those positions will take some time.”
