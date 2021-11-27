Omicron: The world is on high alert for the new coronavirus variant





The variant has so far been found in Botswana, Hong Kong and Belgium. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday that there was a “high to very high” risk that the new variant would spread to Europe.

GGD Kennemerland, the municipal health service responsible for Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, said the positive test results would be examined as soon as possible. Those who tested positive were sent to solitary confinement at a nearby hotel, Dutch authorities added.

But while the WHO designated Omicron a “disturbing variant” on Friday, it stressed that more research is needed to determine if the variant is more contagious, if it causes more serious illness and if it can avoid vaccines. “This variant has a large number of mutations and some of these mutations have some disturbing features,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director for Covid-19, said in a statement on Friday. “At the moment there are a lot of studies that are going on … so far there is little information, but those studies are going on so we need researchers to have time to do them and the WHO will inform the public “and our partners and our member states as soon as possible, as we have more information,” she added. Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick Medical School in the UK, said the Omicron variant was “very disturbing”. “It’s the most mutated version of the virus we’ve seen to date. This variant carries some changes we’ve seen before in other variants, but never all together in one virus. It also has new mutations,” he said. Young in a statement. . variant has a high number of mutations, about 50 in general. Most importantly, South African genomics scientists said on Thursday more than 30 of the mutations were found in spike protein – the structure that the virus uses to enter the cells they attack. South Africa was cut off Detection of spark variant a new round of travel restrictions all over the world, with many countries closing their borders to travelers from some South African countries. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Russia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, the Philippines, Thailand, and a number of other countries have already announced or proposed flight bans from the region. Most, including the US, have restricted travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The South African government has taken issue with travel bans, noting in a statement that the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “strongly discourages” travel bans for people originating from countries that have reported the variant. “During the duration of this pandemic, we have noticed that the imposition of bans on travelers from countries where a new variant is reported has not yielded a significant result,” the statement said. Scientists have praised South African health authorities for their swift response to a Covid-19 blast in the country’s Gauteng province, which led to the discovery of the new variant. When cases in the province began to grow at a higher rate than elsewhere, health experts focused on sampling samples from those who tested positive, which allowed them to quickly identify variant B.1.1.529. Peacock said the South African health ministry and its scientists “should be applauded for their response, their science and the sound of the alarm in the world”. She added that development shows how important it is to have excellent ranking skills and share expertise with others. The message was reinforced by the WHO, which on Friday called on countries to step up their surveillance and ranking efforts to better understand coronavirus variants. By Dr. Richard Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at KwaZulu-Natal University in Durban, said South Africa was being “condemned” for its transparency and ability to quickly capture the variant and report the matter to international health authorities. “What I found disgusting and really disturbing … was not just the travel ban being implemented by the UK and Europe, but this was the only reaction or the strongest reaction. There was no word of support that they would “African countries are offering to help us control the pandemic,” he told CNN.

