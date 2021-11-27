Iranian police clash with protesters after rallies over water shortages





DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Iranian security forces used tear gas, batons and apparently bird shots Friday during clashes with protesters demonstrating in the city of Isfahan in support of angry farmers over water shortages, according to Iranian agencies. of news and posts on social media. Videos posted on social media showed officers in the central Iranian city opening fire with bird shots on the dry bed of the Zayandeh Rud River, the largest river in the drought-stricken region and nearby roads. The semi-official Fars news agency said the demonstrators threw stones and set fire to a police motorcycle and an ambulance. “They are in groups of 40-50 on the roads around Khaju Bridge and are estimated at about 300,” Fars said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register State television reported that police fired tear gas at demonstrators gathered on the dried-up riverbed. A video posted on social media showed protesters chanting: “Shame on you!” Social media videos showed several protesters injured, at least one with visible wounds from bird bullets. There were no confirmed reports on the number of injured and Reuters could not independently verify the videos. Isfahan provincial police chief Mohammad Reza Mirheidari told state television that an unspecified number of protesters and police were injured in the clashes and that a “limited” number of demonstrators were arrested by police, the Revolutionary Guard and agents of the Ministry of Intelligence. Overnight, farmers holding a two-week peaceful protest against water shortages were dispersed by unidentified people who set fire to their tents. Social media posts said they were security forces, while state media said they were “thugs”. Farmers in Isfahan province have been protesting for years against the diversion of water by Zayandeh Rud to supply other areas, leaving their farms dry and threatening their livelihoods. A pipeline carrying water to Yazd province has been repeatedly damaged. In July, protests erupted over the lack of water in the southwest of oil production, with the UN human rights chief criticizing the shooting of protesters. Tehran rejected the criticism. Mobile internet appears to have been blocked in neighborhoods affected by the Isfahan protests, a resident told Reuters, in a visible attempt to stop the spread of videos of the clashes. The NetBlocks Internet Block Observatory said on Twitter that the internet connection had dropped in parts of Iran as early as Thursday, adding that “it could be linked to protests against the government’s water management policies”. Iran has blamed its worst drought in 50 years for water shortages, while critics also point to mismanagement. With an economy crippled by US sanctions, Iran has been the country hardest hit in the Middle East by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by the Dubai editorial office; Edited by William Maclean Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

