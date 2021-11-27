Review easing international flight borders, PM says amid new tensions

The ‘Omicron’ type COVID-19 is said to be more infectious than the ‘Delta’ variant (File)

New Delhi:

Amid growing global concern over the spread of ‘Omicron’ – the new and potentially most contagious variant of COVID-19 discovered to date – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel to and from India.

Informed about the developments regarding the new variant, the Prime Minister underlined the need to monitor all international arrivals and conduct Covid tests with a special focus on those coming from countries designated as ‘at risk’ by the Union Ministry of Health. .

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to continue following Covid security protocols, including wearing face masks in public, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance.

Prime Minister Modi today chaired a meeting with senior officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, the Health Secretary and the head of India’s Covid working group, to review the situation in the country.

The meeting came a day after the Ministry of Civil Aviation said scheduled international passenger flights could return to pre-Covid frequencies from December 15, with a few exceptions.

Countries listed as ‘at risk’ by the Ministry of Health will continue to have restrictions on the number of weekly flights, based on existing ‘air bubble’ (or lack thereof) agreements with India.

South Africa, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong are on the list of ‘at risk’ countries with the ‘air bubble’ deal, which means that 75 per cent of scheduled passenger flights will be allowed until further notice.

The new variant was first unveiled in South Africa earlier this week, with several cases reported rapidly in neighboring Botswana, as well as in Israel and Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong cases were particularly troubling because the two patients (coming from South Africa) were quarantined in separate rooms, suggesting that variant B.1.1.529 is airborne.

In this regard, the Prime Minister has called for awareness campaigns on the importance of proper ventilation and airborne spread of viruses, including coronavirus.

Earlier today, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on the prime minister to ban all flights from countries reporting ‘Omicron’ Covid cases. He was followed by the authorities of Gujarat and Mumbai announcing additional measures for international arrivals from ‘at risk’ countries.

Globally, some countries have already imposed travel bans and restrictions on flights to and from South Africa, where the ‘Omicron’ type was first discovered, and neighboring countries.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Israel and Australia have all implemented restrictions or bans of varying degrees, much to the dismay of the South African government, which called the decision “hasty”. .

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, has called for caution in imposing such bans and advocated a “risk-based and scientific approach”.

The new Covid strain is marked in red for “an alarmingly high number of mutations” that could make it more resistant to vaccines, increase transmissibility and lead to more severe symptoms.

The variant is believed to have 50 mutations, including over 30 in the yeast protein.

Spike protein is the target of most current COVID-19 vaccines and is what the virus uses to unlock access to our body cells. Researchers are still trying to confirm whether this makes it more contagious or deadly than previous variants, and whether existing vaccines can protect against the species.