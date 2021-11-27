New variant of omicron virus threatens | News, Sports, Work





BRUSSELS (AP) – Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world on Friday tried to contain a new variant of the coronavirus potentially more dangerous than the one that has sparked relentless waves of infection on almost every continent.

A panel from the World Health Organization named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly contagious disturbing virus, the same category that includes the predominant variant of the delta, which is still a plague that causes more cases of disease and death in Europe and parts of the United States.

“It seems to be spreading rapidly.” US President Joe Biden spoke about the new variant, just a day after celebrating the resumption of Thanksgiving meetings for millions of American families and the feeling that normal life was returning at least for the vaccinated. In announcing the new travel restrictions, he told reporters, “I have decided we will be careful.”

The current dangers of Omicron are not understood. But early evidence suggests it carries an increased risk of reinfection compared to other highly transmissible variants, the WHO said. This means that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered may be subject to its capture again. It may take weeks to find out if current vaccines are less effective against it.

In response to the discovery of the variant in South Africa, the United States, Canada, Russia and a host of other countries joined the European Union in restricting travel for visitors from that region, where the variant brought a new increase in infections.

The White House said the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region starting Monday. Biden issued a statement later Friday formalizing the travel ban, with the exception of U.S. citizens and permanent residents and several other categories, including spouses and other close families.

Medical experts, including the WHO, warned against any overreaction before the variant was fully studied. But a troubled world feared the worst as the persistent virus triggered a pandemic that has killed more than 5 million people around the globe.

“We have to move fast and at the earliest possible moment. British health secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers.

Omicron is now seen on travelers in Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel, as well as in South Africa.

There was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more severe disease. As with other variants, some infected people show no symptoms, South African experts said. The WHO panel took from the Greek alphabet the naming of the omicron variant, as it has done with previous, major variants of the virus.

Although some of the genetic changes seem troubling, it was unclear how much of a threat to public health it posed. Some previous variants, such as the beta variant, were originally related to scientists, but did not spread far and wide.

Fear of more economic turmoil caused by the pandemic caused shares to fall in Asia, Europe and the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell briefly by more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 closed at 2.3%, its worst day since February. The price of oil fell by about 13%.

“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems.” So said the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn. Members of the 27-nation EU have experienced a massive increase in cases recently.

Britain, EU countries and several others introduced their travel restrictions on Friday, some within hours of learning about the variant. Asked why the US was waiting until Monday, Biden said only: “Because that was the recommendation coming from my medical team.”

The White House said government agencies needed time to work with airlines and enforce travel limits.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said flights would be needed “To be suspended until we have a clear understanding of the danger posed by this new variant and travelers returning from this region must abide by strict quarantine rules.”

She warned that “Mutations can lead to the emergence and spread of even more disturbing variants of the virus that can spread worldwide within a few months.”

“It’s a dubious variant.” said Frank Vandenbroucke, Belgium ‘s health minister, who became the first European Union country to announce a case of the variant. “We do not know if it is a very dangerous variant.”

Omicron has not yet been discovered in the United States, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, top US government expert on infectious diseases. Although it may be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines than other variants, “We do not know this for sure at the moment,” he told CNN.

Speaking to reporters outside a bookstore on Nantucket Island, where he was spending the holiday weekend, Biden said the new variant was “Great concern” that “It needs to be clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations.”

He reiterated his call for unvaccinated Americans to receive their widely available doses and for governments to waive intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines so that they can be produced more quickly worldwide.

Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, announced on Friday that it also unveiled the first case of the new variant in a traveler returning from Malawi. The passenger and two other suspected cases were placed in solitary confinement. Israel said all three were vaccinated, but officials were examining the exact status of the passenger vaccination.

After a 10-hour overnight trip, passengers on KLM Flight 598 from Capetown, South Africa, to Amsterdam were held on the runway Friday morning at Schiphol Airport for four hours pending special testing. Passengers aboard a flight from Johannesburg were also isolated and tested.

“It’s ridiculous. If we haven’t caught the terrible flaw before, we’re catching it now.” said passenger Francesca de ‘Medici, a Rome-based art consultant who was in flight.

Some experts said the emergence of the variant illustrates how the accumulation of vaccines from rich countries threatens to prolong the pandemic.

Less than 6% of people in Africa are fully immunized against COVID-19, and millions of health workers and vulnerable populations have not yet received a single dose. These conditions can accelerate the spread of the virus, offering more opportunities for it to evolve into a dangerous variant.

“This is one of the consequences of inequality in the spread of vaccines and why the hijacking of surplus vaccines from richer countries will inevitably come back to us all at some point.” said Michael Head, a senior researcher in global health at the British University of Southampton. He appealed to the leaders of Group 20 “To go beyond vague promises and actually fulfill their dosing commitments.”

The new variant added to investor anxiety that months of progress containing COVID-19 could be reversed.

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known.” said Jeffrey Halley from foreign exchange broker Oanda.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraged any travel bans for countries that reported the new variant. He said past experience shows that such travel bans have “did not yield a significant result.”

U.S. restrictions will apply to visitors from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The White House suggested the restrictions would reflect a previous pandemic policy banning any foreigner who had traveled during the previous two weeks to designated regions.

The UK banned flights from South Africa and five other South African countries and announced that anyone who had recently arrived from those countries would be required to take a coronavirus test.

Canada has banned the entry of all foreigners who have traveled to South Africa in the past two weeks.

The Japanese government announced that Japanese citizens traveling from Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Lesotho will have to be quarantined in government-dedicated accommodation for 10 days and take three COVID-19 tests during that time. Japan is not yet open to foreign nationals. Russia announced travel restrictions in effect on Sunday.

