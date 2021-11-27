Explained | What is the new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa?





The WHO has now designated this variant, ‘Omicron’, as a variant of concern.



Formally known as B.1.1.529, the World Health Organization had designated it as a Disturbing Variant, indicating that it is likely to be extremely transmissible and potentially replace the dominant Delta variant. Although knowledge about it is still nascent, researchers around the world have shown that the variant has an extremely large number of mutations that in theory could make them more transmissible. Variant B.1.1.529 has about 50 mutations in total, including more than 30 in spike protein alone. Spike protein is the part of the virus that sticks to the surface of the human cell and is the most visible part of the virus. Existing vaccines are designed to target yeast protein, and the more mutations there are in them, the greater the chances that the virus has the ability to avoid them. How widespread is it? The WHO has now designated this variant as ‘Omicron’ following the convention of naming variants for the Greek alphabets such as Delta, Gamma and Alpha. This is based on the extent of its spread, its severity and how quickly it can be transmitted. The South African Ministry of Health said at a conference that the variant has so far been found in Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, by a traveler returning from South Africa. So far ten cases have been confirmed. In South Africa, most cases are from Guateng province where in Tshwane, part of Guateng, test positivity in the last three weeks has increased from 1% to 30% .The first confirmed known infection B.1.1.529 was from a collected specimen. on November 9, 2021. The current analysis suggests that in that region, the new variant may take over the dominant Delta variant as well as another prominent variant called C.1.2. How is India reacting? So far no case has been reported and there are no direct flights between India and South Africa. However, with global easing of travel restrictions, it would not be surprising if the cases show up here. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Family Welfare issued an alarm late Thursday demanding more vigilance at airports. “This variant is reported to have a significantly higher number of mutations, and as a result, has serious implications for public health for the country, in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and the opening of international travel,” said in a statement the Ministry of Health. . He has ordered that travelers from South Africa and in transit between countries where cases have been discovered should be checked and those who test positive should be sent their samples to the Indian Sars Cov2 genome consortium (Insacog) by the authorities. INSACOG is a nationwide group of laboratories that lists a percentage of positive coronavirus samples to determine its variant. India did not report many cases of the Beta variant (B.1.351) which was also first identified in South Africa in October 2020 and was eventually reported in at least 100 countries. This, too, was a threatening variant that was responsible for large-scale growth in Africa, but was eventually replaced by the Delta variant. Beta was known to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines and it remains to be seen what effects B.1.1.529 has on this front. Some laboratories have said that for a widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene abandonment or S gene target failure) and therefore this test can be used as a marker for this variant , pending confirmation of sequence. Using this approach, this variant was detected at faster rates than previous increases in infection, suggesting that this variant may have an increasing advantage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/explained-what-is-the-new-coronavirus-variant-in-south-africa/article37704642.ece

