Omicron variant: Increasing COVID travel restrictions

Thanksgiving air travel is approaching pre-pandemic levels, United States only reopens to international tourists and summer holidays in Europe are expected to increase in 2022.

Just when things were looking up for airlines and the rest of the travel industry, another one Variants of COVID-19 has appeared. of omikronvariant, reported for the first time this week in South Africa and already appearing elsewhere, exploded immediately RESTRICTIONSon trips to the region.

The United States, which lifted a long pandemic ban from dozens of international countries, including South Africa on November 8, Monday will reinstate the ban on foreign nationals from eight African countries.

We will be careful, make sure there are no trips to and from South Africa and six other countries in that region. Except for American citizens who are able to return, “President Joe Biden said Friday.” We do not know much about the variant, except that it is a major concern. It seems to be spreading rapidly. I spent about half an hour this morning with my COVID team led by Dr. “Fauci and that was the decision we made.”

The president of the European Commission on Friday proposed a ban on air travel between EU member states and South Africa.

Here’s what travelers need to know about the new restrictions and the potential impact on travel in the coming months if omicron variants are spreading rapidly across the globe. The World Health Organization on Friday labeled it a disturbing variant. He also noted that in South Africa, omicron has been “detected at faster rates than previous increases in infection”.

Does the ban on travel to the White House affect American travelers?

American citizens and lawful permanent residents are exempt from banning African countries. But as with all travelers flying to the United States from a foreign country, they will need it show a negative test for COVID to board the flight – even if fully vaccinated.

The U.S. government has not stopped flights to or from the eight countries. This does not mean that airlines will not reduce or suspend flights in the region. United and Delta Airlines are the only two US airlines to offer flights to and from Africa.

Delta Air Lines, which has three weekly flights between Atlanta and Johannesburg, South Africa, has no plans to arrange service “at this time”.

Travelers from North America who want to change their flights can do so at no cost to change tickets, the airline said.

“The health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority,” the airline said in a statement. “Delta will continue to work closely with our government partners to monitor the new COVID-19 variant and any travel restrictions.”

United, which launched flights to Johannesburg and Accra earlier this year and plans to resume service in Cape Town in December, said it was monitoring the situation.

Most of the CDC final advisory level for South Africa it is level 1, which means low risk of COVID. But the CDC says travelers need to be fully vaccinated before they leave. The State Department rates South Africa at level 2, calling for extra caution when traveling – but that’s because of civil unrest and crime.

They are likely to be revised in the sequel to the omicron variant.

I will not go to Africa, but I have other travel plans. Will Omicron change the rules?

At the moment, the travel implications of the new omicron variant are limited. especially for American travelers.But it is early. The variant was reported just one day before Thanksgiving and if other stages of the pandemic are any indication, travel restrictions may expand rapidly as cases and concerns increase.

In February 2020, before the pandemic was declared, the government and airlines focused mainly coronavirus hotspots like Italy. A month later, ban on international travel was reported to cover more than two dozen seats.

A major change today, which has so far led to the easing of travel restrictions worldwide: COVID-19 vaccination rates. Health officials will closely study the effectiveness of the vaccine against the new variant.

Airlines for America, the lobbying group for the American airline industry, is talking to the government about the specifics of international travel restrictions and said there are “many unanswered questions,” according to a statement from spokesman Carter Yang.

“In the midst of this rapidly evolving situation, it is critical that the decisions of the US government regarding the restrictions and requirements of international travel be rooted in science,” the statement said.

Travelers should also be on the lookout for any extensive changes to travel instructions from the CDC. The current CDC guideline for international travel is only that American travelers should be fully vaccinated; ABOUT Domestic travel advises people to delay the trip until they are fully vaccinated, but if they travel for pre-trip testing and post-trip testing and quarantine, among other safety measures.

Will the new COVID variant lead to a vaccine mandate for flights within the US?

Throughout the pandemic, there have been calls for stronger restrictions on flights within the United States. The attempt initially focused on mandatory pre-flight coronavirus testing, but airlines overcame it.

As vaccines become available, the focus has shifted to requiring passengers to be vaccinated to board a domestic flight. This effort has gathered main titles but no formal action. US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttiegieg

Defeating COVID-19: Biden must seek the vaccine to fly.

“Flight is already safe”: Do not charge airline passengers with the vaccine mandate O

If the omicron variant spreads rapidly, this is likely to continue calls for a domestic vaccine mandate for air travelers.

For now, travelers do not need to show vaccine proof or a negative COVID test to board a flight within the United States. One state, Hawaii, does that require vaccine tests or a negative test for COVID to bypass strict quarantine holiday destinations upon arrival. Some popular holiday destinations outside the US also have entry requirements.

The mandate of the masks on the planes will end in January. Will the omicron variant change this?

The federal mandate of masks on public transport, including airplanes and airports, will expire on January 18th.

Will it be extended again if the new variant spreads widely?

This is not excluded. Transportation Safety Administration announced the last term extension in august would expire on september 13 at that point very sticky delta variantwas encompassing the whole nation.

She came after the CDCit is recommended to keep the masks again indoors whether vaccinated or unvaccinated due to the delta variant.