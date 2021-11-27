New Covid variant: Karnataka strengthens control of international flyers | Latest India News

Bengaluru: In view of the discovery of the new variant of Covid-19, the Karnataka government has mandated the rigorous review and testing of international arrivals from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, officials said.

The National Center for Disease Control has reported that numerous cases of Covid-19 variant 8.1.1529 have been reported in these countries.

This variant is reported to have a significantly higher number of mutations, and thus, has serious implications for public health for the country, in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and the opening of international travel, said the secretary of the Union for Family Health and Welfare Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the states on Thursday.

Considering the development, in a circular issued in Bengaluru on Friday, the chief secretary, family health and welfare, Anil Kumar urged all interested officials to carry out meticulous implementation and rigorous monitoring of the three-way surveillance strategy.

The implementation plan consists of reviewing and testing international travelers and their contacts, routine guard surveillance and growth surveillance, and timely delivery of RT-PCR positive samples to INSACOG Genome Sequence Laboratories (lGSL).

It is imperative that all international travelers arriving and transiting through Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, and also including all other countries at risk identified by the Center, undergo rigorous screening and testing as directed, stated in the circular.

The contacts of these international travelers should also be closely tracked and tested as directed. It should also be ensured that samples of such international travelers tested positive for Covid-I9 should be sent to the IGSLs designated for the genome sequence and that these samples should be prioritized in the IGSL, he added.

Karnataka’s achievement of covering 90% of the first dose of the vaccine in the state was seen as a sign of relief by health department officials and health experts. Although the second dose coverage is only 57%, the first dose coverage was perceived as a reasonable shield against a possible third wave. But with the new version of the virus recovered in South Africa, experts in Karnataka say it is time to rethink the strategy.

Dr Vishal Rao, a member of the State Committee on Genomic Surveillance and head of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery at the HCG Cancer Center, said the government should consider providing a booster vaccine to humans. We will know more about the virus in the coming days, but what we can do now is focus on vaccination. We need to increase the existing vaccination process as we begin the process of delivering a booster vaccine, he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Prime Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed deputy commissioners of all districts to intensify the Covid-19 vaccination movement to improve state coverage with the second dose. This was stated by the Prime Minister during a video conference with the deputy commissioners of the districts to review the progress of the vaccination action against Covid.

The state has achieved 90 percent coverage of the first dose and the coverage coverage of the second dose is 57 percent. Coverage of the second dose should reach 70 percent by the end of December, Bommai said.

On Thursday, two hostels at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Dharwad Hospital, Karnataka, closed after 66 students initially tested positive for the disease. With 116 other people, mostly students, tested positive for Covid-19, the total number of cases reached 182 cases on Friday, according to official data.

So far 300 students have been tested and another 100 are in testing. By evening their results are also possible. Also, there are about 3000 employees, who will be tested. Those who test positive will be quarantined and treated, said Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil.

Those who tested positive will not be allowed to come out and those who are awaiting test results are also in quarantine, so precautions have been taken to avoid any further spread, Patil said.

All students and staff who belong to the category of college health workers have been fully vaccinated against the disease, however, their records are being verified, officials said.