Regular international flights from December 15, with risk classification | India News





NEW DELHI: The Center has allowed the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15, almost 21 months after services were suspended on March 23, 2020. Now both Indian and foreign airlines can increase capacity.

The air bubbles, which gave limited flights to some countries during Covid, will explode on December 14, allowing passengers flying between India and the rest of the world to also get connections from nearby hubs under air service agreements with those countries. . The resulting connection increase will bring relief from high flights under the bubble system.

The decision comes at a time when some countries like the UK and Italy are reinstating restricted travel restrictions following the discovery of a new Covid variant in South Africa. India has become the first major South Asian country to open since the pandemic that rocked the world early last year and could gain much from its first moving advantage.

As of Friday, the list of countries at risk by the Union’s health ministries includes the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel. But as air travel demand is nowhere near pre-Covid levels, even this limited resumption will be sufficient for current times and will help reduce fares.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Order for the resumption of regular flights has placed countries in three different categories for a gradual return to normalcy.

1. Countries not categorized as at risk: Flights can be refunded 100% by Indians and their carriers under air service agreements (ASA). This includes over 90 countries from where fully vaccinated with approved jabs and Covid-negative passengers can fly in free quarantine to India.

2. Countries at risk with which India has an air bubble: 75% of flights can resume, subject to a minimum daily service. These include Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Bangladesh, Singapore and Mauritius.

3. Endangered countries with which India has no air bubble: 50% of flights may resume according to ASA. These include China, Hong Kong, Israel, New Zealand and South Africa.

Flights from all countries at risk will face enhanced control, while some will have to undergo testing upon arrival. The DGCA has ordered that if an airline has sold balloon tickets (which expire on December 14) and their subsequent flight schedule is unable to accommodate these passengers, they will have to make alternative arrangements for the airlines. affected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/regular-international-flights-from-december-15-with-risk-grading/articleshow/87939804.cms

