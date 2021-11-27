Be proactive, review convenience on international travel: PM Modi amid fear of omicron | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel in light of global concern over omicron, the recently discovered variant of the coronavirus. The prime ministers’ comments came after he chaired a high-level meeting, which lasted almost two hours, to review public health preparedness and the Covid-19 vaccination situation in the country. As officials briefed Prime Minister Modi on omicron, its characteristics and first impact in various countries, its implications for India were also discussed, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement. The Prime Minister spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant. Read also | Omicron Covid variant: What we know about risks, symptoms, tests The Prime Minister said that in light of the new threat, people need to be more careful and the need to take appropriate measures such as disguise and social distancing. The Prime Minister stressed the need to monitor all international arrivals, testing them according to instructions, with a special focus on the countries identified at risk, said in a statement the OPM. The prime minister also urged officials to review plans to ease restrictions on international travel in light of new evidence emerging, the statement said. See also | Covid Omicron variant: PM Modi issues instructions in 2-hour meeting between new strain alarm The meeting was held amid concerns about omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa, which experts have said has a significantly higher number of mutations. They have said omicron may be more resistant to vaccines, has increased transmissibility and has serious public health implications. While the variant was reported from Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, governments from the US in Hong Kong tightened travel restrictions from countries in South Africa following the discovery of the new mutation. Read also | Omicron: Anyone coming from South Africa to be quarantined in Mumbai, says mayor India has also added several places to the list from where travelers will have to follow additional measures upon arrival, including post-arrival testing for infection. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has added Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries. The Prime Minister was also informed about the global trends of infections and cases with Covid-19 as he reviewed the national situation regarding infections and test positivity rates. Read also | Omicron: Why is the new variant of the coronavirus so scary? Experts explain He also instructed officials to work closely with state governments to ensure that there is proper awareness at the state and county levels. He instructed that intensive control and active oversight should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and provide the necessary technical support to states currently reporting higher cases, according to the PMO statement. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Interior Secretary AK Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and other senior officials.

