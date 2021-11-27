How to Visit the Spectacular Sphinx Road in Luxor

After years of numerous renovations, the 2.7-kilometer Sphinx route to Egypt’s tourist destination, Luxor, is again open to visitors.

The ancient city in Upper Egypt experienced a decline in tourism over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a problem that officials tried to fix with a grand reopening ceremony Thursday night that aired internationally to highlight Luxors historic sites.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony for the restored Sphinx Avenue, or Rams Road, a 3,000-year-old path that connects the Luxor Temple with the Karnak Temple on November 25, 2021. Reuters

Initial reactions suggest they succeeded, with hundreds of visitors descending on the area on Friday.

Visitors starting down the road from its entrance to the Luxor Temple can purchase tickets that will allow them to see halfway. As they make their way north to Karnak, they will have to buy another ticket that will allow them to enter the other half of the site. There they will be able to see all 100 acres of the Karnak Complex, which houses some of the oldest pharaonic relics in Egypt.

Tourists visit the Karnak Temple complex. All photos: EPA

Tickets to enter Karnak for foreign tourists cost ian 200 Egyptian ($ 13) for adults and und 100 for children. Admission to the smallest Luxor Temple is a little cheaper, with ticket prices 160 160 for adults and për 80 for children.

For Egyptians, tickets to enter each temple are 30 30 for adults and 10 10 for students.

Luxor itself is a small town, covering just over 400 square miles. However, most of it is agricultural land on the west coast of the city, most of the pharaonic areas of Luxor are in or near the center, within a 10 km radius that includes both banks of the Nile.

Transportation from the relatively small international airport to the city center is available around the clock. In addition to the regular transport buses that depart every hour, there are also out-of-airport taxis that will transport tourists to Luxor for no more than pa 200.

Due to its central location in Luxor, Avenue of the Sphinxes is surrounded by places to stay, from five-star luxury hotels to local inns that are much more affordable. Because tourism is the bread and butter of the city, all its hotels are well served with tour guides. Day trips including private tours can be booked to see the city’s landmarks.

Day trips organized by tour operators vary slightly. However, the average price is around $ 100 for an excursion to any of the places.

In addition to the sphinx road and the temples it passes through, Luxor is home to other extraordinary sites such as the Valley of the Kings, home to the famous tomb of King Tutankhamun. Tickets to enter the valley cost pa 240.

The sarcophagus of King Tutankhamun lies in his newly renovated tomb in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor. Photo: Reuters

The valley also includes a number of other tombs that housed the remains of some of the most famous pharaohs of Ancient Egypt.

In addition to the other two temples on the street, one dedicated to the moon god Khonsu and another to the pharaonic matriarchal goddess Mut, other popular city sites are the temple of Hatshepsut and an ancient working-class village called Deir El Medina. This once housed artisans working in the Valley of the Kings.

The west coast is also the starting point for the famous balloon walks in Luxor, which cost about $ 100 per person for foreigners. Egyptians are usually charged less. However, because there is no fixed price, a fair bargain is allowed.

A Luxor tourist guide said national team that visitors coming to the city from abroad must arrange all their visits with a local tour operator before their arrival. This is to avoid charging excessive prices to see the monuments.

Although the city experiences tourist arrivals all year round, winter is the peak season. Most visitors like to come to Luxor in winter because the temperatures are affordable. However, the city gets quite cold during the winter nights.

The road and the two temples that connect are the city centers and most of the latest Luxor residential buildings are built around ancient monuments. This makes the newly opened road one of the most accessible places in the city.

Located right on the banks of the Nile, the road is also very close to the dozens of boats which tourists can rent for quiet river cruises or use them as water taxis to cross to the west side.

The most expensive and most characteristic outings of the city are the Nile cruises, which often last several days and take tourists to the neighboring city of Aswan, another of the popular tourist destinations of Upper Egypt.

Cruises usually cost around $ 300 and last three to four days. Aswan is about 240 km south of Luxor.

Tourists coming to Egypt do not need to be vaccinated. However, they must present a negative PCR test result obtained at least 72 hours before arrival.

A Ministry of Health hotline opened earlier this year for tourists to use in case of a Covid-19 infection. They will receive all the free care before returning home.

Updated: November 27, 2021, at 13:40