International
Ontario sees 927 new COVID-19 cases as Ford calls for travel ban in response to new variant
Ontario reported 927 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most in a single day in the province in nearly 10 weeks, as Prime Minister Doug Ford called on the federal government to suspend flights from countries where a new disturbance variant has been found. .
In a statement, Ford said he was briefed this morning by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario Chief Medical Officer, for a recently discovered variant that could be potentially resistant to existing vaccines and even more transmissible than the delta variant. Delta led the third wave of Ontario and now accounts for nearly 100 percent of new cases in the province.
A panel from the World Health Organization has named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmitted variant of anxiety. This is the same category that includes the delta variant, the predominant version of the new coronavirus that causes the highest incidence of disease and death in Europe and parts of the United States. Much of the world is imposing travel bans on visitors from South Africa, where the new variant was unveiled.
Ford said he contacted the federal government to express “his extreme concern about the risks [the variant]it also represents the need for immediate action today ”.
Ford urged the federal government to ban flights and passengers from places of concern.
“Anyone arriving before the ban is implemented must be tested and quarantined, including the many passengers arriving today,” he said in a statement.
“Out of a plethora of care, we also need to reintroduce testing at the point of arrival for all passengers arriving in Canada, regardless of where they come from.”
Ford added that he has instructed Moore to expand oversight of new COVID cases in the province and update planning “to ensure we are ready for any outcome”.
Ontario Public Health said in a statement that the new variant has not been discovered in Ontario.
He said the province is tracking variants and monitoring for updates, and genomic sequencing is being done on 100 per cent of acceptable virus samples.
Canadalimits travel from South Africa
Later Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that Canada would restrict travel from seven countries to South Africa, a region that has reported cases of a new and possibly more infectious variant of the coronavirus.
Starting today, all foreign nationals who have traveled through South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatinior Mozambique in the last 14 days will be barred from entering Canada.
17 schools closed due to COVID
Meanwhile, today’s case count is a jump of nearly 17 percent over the same time last week when Ontario recorded 793 infections.
The seven-day average of daily cases is up to 711.
Moore said Thursday that he expects cases to continue to rise in the new year and that the province calculated increases in its latest reopening plan.
The number of COVID patients seeking critical care has been kept relatively stable. As of last night, there were 140 people in the ICU being treated for COVID-related illnesses. That has risen from 128 last Thursday.
The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of six other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 9,991.
Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures fromthe provincial daily update of the ministry:
New school-related cases: 141, including 132 students and eight staff. There are currently 17 schools closed due to COVID-19, up from nine last Friday, an increase of 88 per cent. There are 178 simultaneous COVID outbreaks in schools, about 93 percent of which are in primary schools.
Tests in the previous 24 hours: 33,901, with a three percent positivity rate.
Active cases: 5807, mostly since September 27th.
vaccination: On Thursday, 19820 doses were administered by public health units. Of these, 12,228 were the first doses, mostly the first injections in a single day since 9 October. The jump is due to the campaign to vaccinate children aged five to 11, starting diligently.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-nov-26-2021-children-vaccines-schools-1.6263718
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]