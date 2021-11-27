Ontario sees 927 new COVID-19 cases as Ford calls for travel ban in response to new variant

Ontario reported 927 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most in a single day in the province in nearly 10 weeks, as Prime Minister Doug Ford called on the federal government to suspend flights from countries where a new disturbance variant has been found. .

In a statement, Ford said he was briefed this morning by Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario Chief Medical Officer, for a recently discovered variant that could be potentially resistant to existing vaccines and even more transmissible than the delta variant. Delta led the third wave of Ontario and now accounts for nearly 100 percent of new cases in the province.

A panel from the World Health Organization has named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a highly transmitted variant of anxiety. This is the same category that includes the delta variant, the predominant version of the new coronavirus that causes the highest incidence of disease and death in Europe and parts of the United States. Much of the world is imposing travel bans on visitors from South Africa, where the new variant was unveiled.

Ford said he contacted the federal government to express “his extreme concern about the risks [the variant]it also represents the need for immediate action today ”.

Ford urged the federal government to ban flights and passengers from places of concern.

“Anyone arriving before the ban is implemented must be tested and quarantined, including the many passengers arriving today,” he said in a statement.

“Out of a plethora of care, we also need to reintroduce testing at the point of arrival for all passengers arriving in Canada, regardless of where they come from.”

Ford added that he has instructed Moore to expand oversight of new COVID cases in the province and update planning “to ensure we are ready for any outcome”.

Ontario Public Health said in a statement that the new variant has not been discovered in Ontario.

He said the province is tracking variants and monitoring for updates, and genomic sequencing is being done on 100 per cent of acceptable virus samples.

Canadalimits travel from South Africa

Later Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that Canada would restrict travel from seven countries to South Africa, a region that has reported cases of a new and possibly more infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Starting today, all foreign nationals who have traveled through South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatinior Mozambique in the last 14 days will be barred from entering Canada.

17 schools closed due to COVID

Meanwhile, today’s case count is a jump of nearly 17 percent over the same time last week when Ontario recorded 793 infections.

The seven-day average of daily cases is up to 711.

Moore said Thursday that he expects cases to continue to rise in the new year and that the province calculated increases in its latest reopening plan.

The number of COVID patients seeking critical care has been kept relatively stable. As of last night, there were 140 people in the ICU being treated for COVID-related illnesses. That has risen from 128 last Thursday.

The Ministry of Health also reported the deaths of six other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 9,991.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the provincial daily update of the ministry :

New school-related cases: 141, including 132 students and eight staff. There are currently 17 schools closed due to COVID-19, up from nine last Friday, an increase of 88 per cent. There are 178 simultaneous COVID outbreaks in schools, about 93 percent of which are in primary schools.

Tests in the previous 24 hours: 33,901, with a three percent positivity rate.

Active cases: 5807, mostly since September 27th.

vaccination: On Thursday, 19820 doses were administered by public health units. Of these, 12,228 were the first doses, mostly the first injections in a single day since 9 October. The jump is due to the campaign to vaccinate children aged five to 11, starting diligently.